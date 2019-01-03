WATCH: Krystal Whipple Accused of Killing Manicurist in Car Dragging

Krystal Whipple is accused of killing her manicurist over a $35 bill. The 21-year-old allegedly went to the salon, located close to Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Boulevard, on the afternoon of December 29 and received a manicure from Nhu “Annie” Nguyen, police said in a statement.

Authorities said that Whipple’s credit card was declined. When this happened, Whipple said she was going to her car to get another method of payment. When Whipple got into her car, she attempted to flee the scene. The video (above) shows Nguyen and a man, later identified as Nguyen’s husband, Sonny, attempting to stop Whipple from driving away. The graphic clip shows Nguyen being lifted up on to the hood of the car. Police said Nguyen was dragged for around 50 feet by the car. She was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center. Her death has been ruled as a murder. Nguyen was the owner of the salon. She was 51 years old. Nguyen is survived by her husband and their three daughters.

Whipple is not in custody and anybody with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on (702) 828-3521 or via email on homicide@lvmpd.com.

A GoFundMe Page for Nguyen Has Raised More Than Twice its Original Goal

The victim’s sister told ABC Las Vegas, “It’s probably going to affect us every day for most of our lives. If God felt that it’s time for my mom to go then, it’s time for her to go. It’s all in God’s hands.” At the time of writing, a GoFundMe page that has been set up by Nguyen’s family has raised $21,181. The original goal of the crowdfunding page was $10,000.

A witness to Nguyen’s death told Fox Las Vegas, “It just happened in a matter of five to 10 seconds- that quick. You know, and she’ll never come back.” The witness, named only as Josh, said Nguyen and her husband “seemed like very hardworking people, very friendly.”

Nguyen’s Granddaughter Has Been Asking People if Her Grandmother Is in Heaven

That page refers to Nguyen as an “extremely hard working single mother of 3 girls, working 7 days a week all over the US from California, Florida, Michigan, Arizona and now Las Vegas.” Nguyen was a Vietnamese refugee to the United States. It also says that Nguyen was working to support her three daughters, as well as her mother, siblings and grandchildren. One section of the page reads, “She never asked for anything in return, besides more grandchildren. Every penny that she had accumulated always go towards her family.” Another sentence said that Nguyen’s granddaughter, 1, has been asking people if her grandmother is in heaven.

UPDATE: We talked to the family of the manicurist killed over an unpaid bill.

Nhu "Annie" Nguyen tried to stop a customer, after she left without paying. The customer ran her over, dragging her 50 feet. More from the family and witnesses coming up on @FOX5Vegas at 10. pic.twitter.com/7fadfrrMnp — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) December 31, 2018

Fox Las Vegas reports that at the time of her death, Nguyen had family in town visiting for the holidays.

The Car Involved in the Crime Was a Stolen Rental Car

Fox Las Vegas reports that Whipple is accused of driving a rental car that was stolen earlier in December 2018. Police do not think that the person who rented the car is in any way involved in the crime. The car in question was found abandoned shortly after the crime at a nearby apartment complex.

Whipple Was Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison in May 2018

ABC Las Vegas reports that Whipple was serving probation for possession of a stolen credit card and attempted possession of a stolen car until May 2018 when it was revoked. As a result, Whipple was ordered to serve four months at the Clark County Detention Center.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side