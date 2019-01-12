WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Holds ‘Organizing’ Event in Manchester, NH [LIVESTREAM]

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren is holding an ‘organizing’ event in Manchester, New Hampshire, one of the senator’s first events since she announced her 2020 White House exploratory committee. You can watch a livestream of the event above.

Another live stream of the event is available here:

Elizabeth Warren Live at Manchester Community College https://t.co/MBihvDpAU1 — Occupy New Hampshire (@OccupyNH) January 12, 2019

You can see photos of the crowd here, as Elizabeth Warren took the stage with her husband, Bruce, and their dog, Bailey:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes the stage in Manchester, N.H. with her husband Bruce and dog Bailey pic.twitter.com/zvuq5Y5ac3 — Stephanie Murray (@StephMurr_Jour) January 12, 2019

It’s theater-in-the-round here in Manchester, NH, for Warren’s first event in the state since ‘16 pic.twitter.com/nTTNfKO0cd — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) January 12, 2019

A big crowd gathered for Warren’s event, her first public event in New Hampshire this year. At least four protesters were also on hand to give their own views of Warren and the Democratic party. One sign read, “Help Destroy America: Vote Democrat.” Another sign said that a vote for Democrats was a vote for socialism, open borders, attacks on police, and mob rule. You can see some of the signs here:

4 demonstrators had set up shop outside of #Manchester Community College when we arrived. They’re here to protest Senator Warren’s potential 2020 run. One told me he’s waiting to see who the Libertarian candidate is before he decides who to support. #7news pic.twitter.com/VUmQPozmct — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 12, 2019

Warren Has Been Hinting at White House Ambitions for Years — Now She May Really Be Planning to Run

Warren released a video at the end of 2018 in which she announced that she was forming a 2020 presidential exploratory committee. The long-awaited announcement came on December 31. Pundits and commmentators have been wondering for years whether Warren is planning to run for the White House — she hasn’t definitively said that she’s running in 2020, but the formation of an exploratory committee makes the run seem very likely.

Warren said that America’s middle class is “under attack” from greedy corporations and politicians, and talked about her record of fighting to regulate big banks and corporations. Warren said that she was exploring a 2020 run for the presidency and vowed, “If we organize together, if we fight together, if we persist together, we can win. We can, and we will.”

But the Massachusetts senator is lagging behind in most polls of Democratic voters. Warren placed a dismal fourth in a recent poll of likely caucus-goers in Iowa, a key state in any presidential election. The Des Moines Register/CNN poll put former Vice President Joe Biden in first place, with Bernie Sanders in second place and rising star Beto O’Rourke coming in third place. Warren placed fourth, ahead of California Senator Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.