Savannah Spurlock Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Savannah Spurlock is a mother of four who disappeared after leaving a bar near the University of Kentucky campus.

Now authorities and loved ones have launched an effort to find her, including a Facebook page. “Thank you for your prayers and help to find Savannah Spurlock, who has been missing from the Lexington, KY area since 1/4/19. Please share her story until she is home safely to her babies and family,” a message on the page reads.

The investigating agency is the Richmond Police Department in Kentucky.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Spurlock Was Last Seen Leaving a Bar With Two Men

The Richmond Police Department posted a missing person’s notice about Spurlock on January 8, 2019, writing, “The Richmond Police Department is searching for 22-yar old Savannah Spurlock. Savannah was last seen on Friday, 1/4/2019 leaving The Other Bar located at 319 S. Limestone in Lexington, KY.”

Police initially said: “Savannah was last seen leaving the bar with an unknown black male and an unknown white male. The Richmond Police Department is seeking the identity and whereabouts of these two individuals. The white male was seen leaving the area in a black, Chevy S-10 pickup. Please contact the Richmond Police Department with any information at 859-624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.”

However, it was later reported that police had located and interviewed the men.

According to the Facebook page, which is run by Spurlock’s family, “Circumstances: Savannah left with two males from ‘The Other Bar’ at 2:30 am and hasn’t been seen since.”

Police later found and interviewed the men, confirmed WKYT-TV. Police also interviewed a third person described by the television station as a “third person of interest.” No further information was given about what the men might have told police. No arrests have been made in the case, and authorities have not identified any suspects.

Earlier, the Facebook page had written, “DO YOU RECOGNIZE THE MEN IN THE SURVEILLANCE PHOTO? Circumstances: Savannah left with two unknown males, she had just met, at ‘The Other Bar’ at 2:30 am via a black Chevy S-10 pickup. Surveillance video captured the men and police would like to speak with them.”

Police provided this information about Spurlock:

Age: 22

Shoulder length brown/blond hair

Multiple tattoos including a rose on left shoulder, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” on right side torso, “I’m her daughter” on her back.

Last seen wearing a black sleeveless top and a maroon skirt with heels.

The Facebook page provided the following additional biographical information about Savannah Spurlock:

Missing: Savannah Spurlock

Date Last Seen: January 04, 2019

Location Last Seen: Lexington, KY

Age at time missing: 22 yrs old

Year of Birth: 1996

Stats: White, female

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 140 lbs.

Hair Color: Brown (colors blonde)

Hair Style:Just below Shoulder

Eye Color: Brown

Piercings: Piercing above Lip, & ears

Last Known Clothing: Black Sleeveless Shirt, Maroon Skirt, Black Heels

Tattoos:On feet, a Sun, Roman numerals, “US Navy,” and a flower on her ankle.

On Shoulder: Rose

On Back: “I am her daughter”

On Right Torso: Bible Verse Philippians 4:1

2. Spurlock Works as a Restaurant Server & Family Members Have Been Targeted by Fraudsters

On Facebook, Savannah Spurlock wrote that she was a “Restaurant Server at Shakespeare and Co. USA,” a position she obtained in May 2018. Her page also indicated she had worked in “Health administration services.”

She also wrote that she was single. An old post had indicated she was in a relationship but that dated to 2017. She filled her page with photos with friends and of her children.

According to LEX 18, fraudsters have targeted the family, demanding money for information about Savannah, with one message reading, “Send us 8 Bitcoin to below address. Now be smart or never see her again. you have 12 hours.”

The Facebook page devoted to finding Spurlock wrote, “Thank you for shedding light on this terrible problem, LEX 18. This has created so much more stress and sleepless nights for our family, on top of what is already a heartbreaking situation. Please continue to pray for Savannah’s safe return.”

3. A Relative Recorded a Video About Savannah’s Disappearance

Savannah’s aunt, Lisa Thoma, posted a plea for Spurlock’s return in a video on Facebook, which you can watch above.

“The family is having a hard time, but we’re leaning into each other, we’re leaning into God. We know He is so big,” Thoma said. “If you know anything, we beg you, come forward and call the Richmond, Kentucky police department.”

She added: “We wanted to say thank you to all who have been praying so fervently for Savannah’s safety, that she would return safely to her babies, to her family, to her mother and father. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for those who helped search, for those who do all they can.”

4. Spurlock Is the Mother of Young Children, Including Infant Twins

Spurlock’s children include twins who are only five weeks old, according to WKYT-TV. Her oldest child is a boy, age 4.

“He doesn’t know what’s going on, but my fear is how long can that take place, you know?” Spurlock’s mother Ellen told WKYT-TV. “Mommy is not here for 11 days, each day is another day. How long can that take place? Her newborn twins, her two year old – the twins are too young but the two year old, he misses his mommy. He saw her on TV one night and said ‘mommy’. He misses her.”

One recent post on the Facebook page reads, “Day 10 and we continue to fight for Savannah. Please share her picture; anyone with information, we are desperate for you to come forward. Call Richmond, KY police 859-623-8911.”

5. Savannah May Have Left One of the Men’s Homes on Foot

Although police have said little about the men’s stories, the Lexington Herald-Leader quoted another of Spurlock’s aunts as saying that the men “told police Savannah left one of their homes in Garrard County on foot.”

The newspaper reported that Spurlock is a graduate of Madison Central High School who also attended Eastern Kentucky University.