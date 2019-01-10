WATCH: Doctored Trump Video Aired on Fox Q13

A doctored video of President Donald Trump was aired of his Tuesday night presidential address on the Fox affiliate Q13 in Seattle. The station later fired a staff member for editing the video, but the staff member’s name hasn’t yet been released.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the doctored video, provided by MyNorthWest.com.

In the video, you can clearly see that Trump’s skin is more orange and the video is doctored to show him slowly sticking out his tongue between sentences.

In the original video, Trump briefly licked his lips in between sentences. In the doctored video, he appears to have his tongue hanging out for a long time.

Erica Hill, Q13 news director, told the Seattle Times that the video was the result of the actions of one editor. She said in a statement, “We’ve completed our investigation into this incident and determined that the actions were the result of an individual editor whose employment has been terminated.” Earlier she wrote, “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the president in a negative light.”

The clip was shown later on Q13 after the live address.