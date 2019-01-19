Women’s March Washington D.C. 2019: Route, Time, & Map for January 19

The Women’s March is hosting its third annual Women’s March on Washington event today, Saturday, January 19. The keynote Women’s March event is taking place in Washington D.C. today, after diverting last year to Las Vegas for a Power to the Polls focus. Expect to see a big crowd today for the event. The Washington D.C. Women’s March will meet at Freedom Plaza today at 10 a.m. Eastern at 1455 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. The march itself will begin at 11 a.m. and then a rally will be held at 12 p.m. Eastern. The entire event is expected to last until 5 p.m. Eastern, according to the Facebook event page. This year’s event is focusing on the Women’s Wave theme.

The Washington D.C. event will meet at the Freedom Plaza on January 19 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Participants are asked to gather at the corner of Pennsylvania AVe. NW and 13th St. NW.

The march itself will kick off at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. NW and 13th St. N. starting at 11 a.m.

The rally will then be held at Freedom Plaza starting at 12 p.m.

Here are maps of where the D.C. march will take place, courtesy of WomensMarch.com.

If you’d like to take a bus ride out to the event, check out the Women’s March page for bus schedules here. You can use the Metro Center (Red/Blue/Orange/Silver) to get to the event. Take any exit and head south from the Metro Center on any numbered street. If you’re at Penn Quarter/Navy Memorial, head south on 7th Street. If you’re at the Smithsonian Metro, you’re at the gathering space. If you’re at L’Enfant Plaza, head north on any numbered street.

Remember: you can bring small backpacks and bags, filled with water and snacks to keep you energized. Wear comfortable shoes. But do NOT bring weapons or anything that might be seen as a weapon (pocket knives, mace, scissors, or the like.) You can bring your own banners, flags, signs, and the like. The only limit is a height of 12 feet, according to the Facebook event page.

ADA seating for the rally will be in front of the stage. Entrance to ADA seating will be at 14th and Pennsylvania NW.