Women’s March NYC vs. Women’s March Alliance Turnouts [PHOTOS]

Two competing Women’s Marches took place today in New York City. The first was hosted by the Women’s March Alliance and the second was hosted by Women’s March NYC. The two events were held just about four miles away from each other. Here are details about the crowd size and what happened at both events.

The Unity Rally by the Women’s March NYC

The Women’s March NYC event met at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan at 10 a.m. Eastern. This event was a rally but it was not a march. The event was hosted by the official chapter of the national Women’s March group. It was co-hosted by the New York Immigration Coalition.

This crowd has energy! Thousands turning out for Women’s March in Foley Square…(another one on the UWS) to fight for women equality, healthcare, immigration, voting rights….@ABC7NY #WomensMarchNYC #EyewitnessNewsABC7 #Ch7 #wabc pic.twitter.com/i6hTcwpUdv — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) January 19, 2019

Crowds came out despite the cold 37-degree weather.

The Women’s March Alliance’s March on NYC

Marched with the separate women’s march alliance today, though I still feel mixed about the March in general. However, I’m proud to pay homage to newly elected/promoted female politicans who I LOVE deeply. If you marched today, you must fight on. Call your reps. Lobby, #vote. pic.twitter.com/q2lq2xcwo5 — katelin 🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@youthvotersrock) January 19, 2019

The Women’s March Alliance is met in Columbus Circle at 11 a.m. Eastern, which is the same location where last year’s New York City Women’s March was held. This march was organized by the same group that organized the 2017 and 2018 Women’s March events in New York City.

There was a huge turnout for the Women’s March Alliance event too, which had a permit to hold a march through New York City.

@nycwomensmarch Impossible to show the size of the crowd in a photo from street level – but it's a great turnout! Imagine you hear the drums and chants HEY HEY HO HO DONALD TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO! RT if you agree #womensmarch #womenswave pic.twitter.com/ymOOubxYfS — EvelynRobertsBrooks (@EvelynBrooks) January 19, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the two marches share the same message, CNN reported. She made an appearance at the Alliance march and the NYC march too.

This is a developing story.