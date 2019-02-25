Beto O’Rourke Emails Survey to Supporters While Debating How to ‘Best Serve Our Country’

Beto O’Rourke hasn’t decided yet if he’s going to run for President of the United States. An email that Team Beto sent to his supporters today said that Beto and Amy were still reviewing how to best serve their country and were looking for input on what issues are most important to his supporters.

The email reads:

As many of you know, Beto and Amy have been looking at ways they can best serve our country going forward. To see what role they can play in uniting a country that’s as divided as we’ve ever seen it. But these decisions deserve careful thinking, which is why Beto has been asking important questions and taking plenty of time to listen. He has been on the road to visit states across the country, holding meetings with students, and trying to listen to as many people as possible so he can gain their perspective, learn from their experiences, and get the benefit of their wisdom. As part of this process, we need to hear from you and all of the people who supported our campaign for Senate in Texas. You uniquely know Beto and you know our grassroots campaign, what we fought for, the positive, inclusive, ambitious way we fought for it. With that understanding, you have the best perspective on this…”

A Beto O’Rourke supporter excitedly shared the email on Reddit. Here’s what it looks like.

The email is exciting to supporters, but the survey itself does not actually ask if he should run for President. Instead, it asks which issues are most important to his supporters, presents a space to share their thoughts on the most important issues, and then asks what they plan to do in the next election. Here’s what the survey says:

The survey asks which issues are most important, and lists choices including climate change, health care, immigration, racial justice, the economy, campaign finance reform, gun violence prevention, national security, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, civil liberties, education, housing, Social Security, and Medicaid.

The survey then asks what volunteers will do in the next election, including whether they plan to vote, attend an event, knock on doors, make phone calls, send texts, share social media posts, or register new voters.

The survey certainly appears positive in terms of O’Rourke’s possible decision to run, especially the part about how volunteers want to be involved in the next election. However, it’s also a good indication that O’Rourke likely won’t be making a decision or announcement today.