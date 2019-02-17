Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Country star Miranda Lambert announced on February 16 that she is married again. In a social media post “in honor of Valentine’s Day” she revealed she had secretly married Brendan McLoughlin. Her announcement left many with the question about her new husband, who is Brendan McLoughlin?

The 27-year-old McLoughlin is a police officer with the New York City Police Department, according to People magazine. It’s not known exactly when Lambert and McLoughlin were married, but People confirmed they wed in a private ceremony “a while ago.” It’s also not clear how long the two had been dating before their wedding.

Lambert, 35, was married to fellow country superstar Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. She previously dated another country singer, Anderson East, from 2015 to 2017, and then dated singer Evan Felker until they split in August 2018. Lambert posted two photos from her wedding to McLoughlin on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, “Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️

#theone.”

Here’s what you need to know about Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert’s new husband:

1. Lambert Said in Her Instagram Post About McLoughlin She ‘Met the Love of Her Life & We Got Hitched … My Heart Is Full’

In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone pic.twitter.com/EgcerqUqEd — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 16, 2019

Miranda Lambert announced she and Brendan McLoughlin were married in a social media post on February 16. She wrote, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full.”

Lambert did not reveal any other details about the wedding ceremony, including when and where it took place. She also hasn’t talked about her relationship with McLoughlin publicly. It was not known that they had been dating and it is not clear how they met.

Lambert and McLoughlin stepped out publicly together on Saturday for the first time since she announced they were married, according to People.

The couple was spotted shopping together in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, with Lambert showing off her ring and McLouglin sporting a wedding band.

“Miranda’s new ring is on-trend with romantic and vintage design elements,” jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News. “An approximate 2-carat cushion cut Diamond is embraced by a scalloped kite halo, and sparkles atop a micropave diamond band. Similar styles retail for $20,000.”

“They looked happy and natural holding hands strolling sidewalk=,” an onlooker told People. The onlooker said Lambert and McLoughlin were, “stopping to look in windows and smiling … She was beaming and protectively holding her ring finger. They looked like a couple going on a date in the city.

2. He Grew Up on Staten Island, Ran Track a Monsignor Farrell High School & Tried a Career in Modeling as a Teen Before Joining the NYPD

Brendan McLoughlin grew up on Staten Island, New York. He graduated from Monsignor Farrell High School in 2009, according to the school’s website. While at Monsignor Farrell, McLoughlin was a track star. He competed in the indoor track and field state championships in 2008 in hurdles and pole vault. He was also part of a relay team and competed in pole vault in outdoor track.

So these have been found online – apparently they were taken when #brendanmcloughlin was 19 and he’s now 28 – what do y’all think?? pic.twitter.com/16Rj12Kcuf — 🎗🦋Alisha 🦋🎗 (@AlishaMcW) February 16, 2019

As a teen, McLoughlin tried his hand at a modeling career before becoming a NYPD cop, according to a page on the Model Mayhem website. The page features four professionally shot photos of McLoughlin.

“My name is Brendan McLoughlin. I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio. My style is all american boy/ abercrombie/ sporty but I’m open minded, so feel free to network with me, share your ideas, and organize sessions,” he wrote on the modeling site.

3. McLoughlin Is Assigned to the NYPD’s Manhattan Midtown South Precinct & Has Been Featured on the Department’s Twitter Page Several Times

Brendan McLoughlin is assigned to the NYPD’s Manhattan Midtown South precinct, according to several posts on the police department’s Twitter page. He has often been featured in photos posted by the NYPD promoting the work the officers in his precinct do.

In July 2015, a photo of McLoughlin with a NYPD police K-9 was captioned, “Officer McLoughlin with Kybo at today’s doggy diving event #JoinTheBLUEFamily @NYPDPaws @bluebuffalo @ASPCA #NYPD.”

McLoughlin was pictured in August 2015 talking to a woman while on the patrol beat. “Community policing with Officer McLoughlin in #TimesSquare #nypd #Community,” the photo was captioned. In November 2015, he was pictured with his sergeant and former baseball star Daryl Strawberry at an event at Modell’s sporting goods.

In April 2018, actor and singer Jared Leto posted a photo of McLoughlin on his Twitter page during an event with the caption, “THANK YOU to NY’s finest for their kindness + incredible support today!! 👮🏻‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️ #MarsAcrossAmerica.” The NYPD’s Manhattan South precinct retweeted the photo and added, “@JaredLeto thank you for your kind words toward Officer McLoughlin and all of New York’s Finest!!”

He has continued to be an avid runner, using the track skills he developed in high school. In August 2015, the NYPD tweeted, “Officer McLoughlin wins 1st place for #NYPD Keith Ferguson Memorial 5k Brooklyn Bridge Run!”

4. He Became a Dad in November 2018 When a Woman From a Previous Relationship Gave Birth to Their Son in New York

Brendan McLoughlin is a new dad, according to People, which confirmed the legitimacy of a baby registry in his name and the name of his ex-girlfriend. McLoughlin became a father in November 2018 when Kaihla Rettinger, gave birth to a boy, the magazine reports.

Rettinger is an attorney from Bayside, New York. She has not commented about McLoughlin’s marriage to Lambert. It is not clear how long and she and McLoughlin were together.

McLoughlin, who lives on his native Staten Island, is the son of James McLoughlin and Inova Valerio McLoughlin. He was the youngest of three children. McLoughlin has an older brother, Patrick, and an older sister, Jocelyn.

5. McLoughlin, Who Followed in His Mother’s Footsteps Into Law Enforcement, Was Honored by the NYPD After Apprehending a Bank Robber

Brendan McLoughlin followed his mother’s footsteps into law enforcement. She is a retired NYPD detective. The younger McLoughlin was honored by the NYPD for his efforts in stopping a bank robber, according to the NYPD’s Twitter page.

“This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints. Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting,” the NYPD’s Midtown South precinct posted on Twitter on March 12, 2018.

In the replies to the precinct’s tweet, Twitter users commented on McLoughlin’s good looks. “Saw officer Mclaughlin outside MSG today doing a great job with crowd control. So cool to see the NYPD doing such an awesome job. Also, if he’s single tell him to contact me LOL,” one woman wrote.

In 2017, McLoughlin passed the sergeant’s exam and is on the promotion list, according to public records.

