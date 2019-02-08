Danielle Redlick: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Florida mom Danielle Redlick waited 11 hours to call for help after, as she claimed, her husband fatally stabbed himself on a Friday night in mid-January.

Now the 45-year-old mother of two is being held without bail and facing a murder charge in the death of her husband, a noted sports executive, and University of Central Florida faculty member.

Redlick told the operator she thought her husband, Michael Redlick, 65, was dead. When asked why she believed that she answered, “He’s been …I just …he’s stiff and he might have had a heart attack. I don’t know.”

When police arrived at the upscale and manicured million-dollar property on a Winter Park lake, they found Redlick lying near the entrance to the house bloodied and dead.

The house smelled of bleach.

Over the course of three weeks, investigators unraveled the story and Wednesday, Danielle Redlick was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, which carries a life sentence. She’s being held without bond.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Her Story: He Attacked Her. She Got a Knife. He Said, ‘What Are You Gonna Do, Stab Me?’ & Grabbed it & Stabbed Himself

According to the arrest affidavit, Danielle Redlick dialed 911 at around 9:28 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 to report a “tragedy at her home.” She said she thought her husband was when asked She told the emergency communications operator that her husband had been drinking the night before, tried to choke her and when she grabbed a knife, he said, “What are you gonna do, stab me?” and then she claimed, he took the knife from her and stabbed himself. When . .” She told police that her husband, Michael Redlick, 65, was dead: “He’s stiff and he might have had a heart attack. I don’t know.”

Her story, which changed twice, was that her husband had been drinking the night before and choked and tried to suffocate her, court records show.

According to the police affidavit, she later said the argument began when he spit burger in her face; she grabbed a knife and she claimed he said, “What are you gonna do, stab me?” Then she claims, he took the knife from her and stabbed himself.

She told police after he stabbed himself, she ran to the bathroom to hide and came out a short time later to find him on the floor dead. She said she could not call for help because she mislaid her phone. She said she cleaned up blood after slipping. She said she then laid next to him and fell asleep, records show.

Eleven hours later, at 9:30 a.m., she called 911.

2. Investigators: She Stabbed Her Husband to Death & Left His Lifeless Bloodied Body Overnight. Last Year, She Was Charged With Attacking First Responders

Winter Park Police said from the outset that there was no danger to the public because investigators were not looking for any suspects in the “suspicious” death.

“We are calling this suspicious. We are not seeking anyone and feel there is no threat to the community.”

Today at approximately 9:30 am, officers responded to the 1200 block of Temple Dr in reference to a death. Once on scene, they located a deceased male in his 60’s. We are calling this suspicious. We are not seeking anyone and feel there is no threat to the community. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) January 12, 2019

Two days later said police tweeted again that “…there are no suspects that we are trying to id.”

Death Investigation

Michael Redlick

White male, 65 years old On Sat Jan 12, at approx 9:30 a.m., ofcs of the Winter Park PD responded to 1231 Temple Dr in for a deceased male. The incident is still under investigation, there are no suspects that we are trying to id. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) January 14, 2019

The details of what investigators found at the Redlick home on Jan. 12, which appear in official records related to her previous criminal case detailed below, are graphic and gruesome.

A report shows police discovered a bloody serrated knife near his body and three more bloodied knives in the kitchen; a pile of blood-soaked towels with Michael Redlick’s shirt, also soaked in blood and apparently removed after his death, laying on the bottom; a bloodied mop and bucket of red-stained water; and blood trails on floors and splatter on walls. And, it was noted, the house was imbued with a pervasive odor of bleach.

And, the crime scene had been tampered with, police and court records show: Redlick is alleged to have tried to clean it up, investigators said.

A year before, in January of 2018, Danielle Redlick was arrested in the parking lot of a Wawa gas station in Oviedo, Florida.

After a “night of drinking” with two friends, the arrest report reads, Danielle Redlick was arrested and charged with attacking paramedics and a sheriff’s deputy after a bloody brawl with her drinking partners.

The arrest report shows that it was around 3 a.m. when police and EMTs arrived at the Seminole County gas station to find her and a man and a woman, who are named in the arrest report although it’s not clear if they were charged and so may be victims and won’t be named in this story, they found “all three covered in blood” with injuries. Police learned that after a night of partying, Redlick and the woman in the back seat began arguing and then physically fighting with Redlick the aggressor, the arrest report states. The man pulled the car over int he Wawa lot and the brawl spilled into the gas station parking lot. As EMTs tried to give Redlick aid, she went berserk and using “hands feet fist and teeth” as “weapons,” began attacking the paramedic and the sheriff’s deputy while screaming “obscenities and vulgar remarks” and “random” statements including, “Babe Ruth was a badass bitch.”

According to court documents, she was adjudicated guilty of lesser counts than she was originally charged with and given 1-year probation sentence. Consuming alcohol would be a violation of her probation.

Court records show Judge Melanie Chase approved a reduced charge from resisting an officer with violence to a charge of resisting without violence. That reduction led to the probation rather than incarceration, possibly, and allowed Redlick to walk out the courthouse door.

After the police went to the crime scene last month, Redlick was transported to the hospital. Reports show she that on that Saturday morning, she had alcohol in her blood. She violated her probation. And it’s that violation that led to a report outlining the details of what detectives found in the house. A drunken assault on law enforcement and a first responder from a year before may have been a red flag, albeit an ignored one.

3. Before Calling 911, With Her Husband Dead in the Hallway, She Checked Dating App Messages, Police Said

Five years ago, on what was likely his 60th birthday, Danielle Redlick said this to her husband: “Happy birthday Mike…..the one thing that I can say has been the constant in my life, ever-changing yet always constant is you and your love. A partner you have been in this fox hole of life. My heart 4ever and eternal… You don’t have a fb but to all that know and love him too….he is as young as he could be…looks wise and 4 sure acting wise( maybe a little too young actually, lol)”

They were married nearly 14 years and for the past decade-plus, Danielle Redlick has posted hundreds and hundreds of images of she and her husband and kids, Jayden and Sawyer. Vacations, milestones, moves from one city to another for Mike’s job, beach picture and theme park visits, Halloween’s and birthdays. Everyone is smiling in virtually every photo.

Two months after her 2018 arrest, she filed for divorce from her husband. She wanted joint custody of the kids, alimony and the house. The action was dismissed because her husband was not properly served.

On the morning that she called 911 with her husband’s body in the foyer, police said Danielle Redlick had gone on her phone to check her messages on dating website Meet Mindful.

4. Redlick, Arrested & Denied Bond, is a ‘Communications Professional’ & Photographer Who Police Said is ‘Unemployed’

After an “extensive investigation” which lasted three weeks, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Winter Park Police obtained a warrant for Redlick on second-degree murder with a weapon and tampering with evidence. The murder charge is what is referred to in Florida as a “life felony,” meaning a life sentence is often imposed upon conviction.

She was booked and taken to the Orange County (Florida) Jail. After a preliminary court hearing, she was given a public defender and ordered held without bail.

According to her Twitter, she is a multimedia communications professional, writer, and photographer. Her photography can be found on a SmugMug site she calls, ‘Share the Worth Photography.’

In a police report and subsequent court records, authorities claim that Redlick is unemployed.

5. Mike “Red” Redlick, Father of Two Children, Was a Beloved Sports Industry Executive Who Worked for the Cleveland Browns & San Francisco 49ers

A friend of Mike Redlick’s shared this tribute to his colleague on the University of Central Florida’s website: