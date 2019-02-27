Michael Monico & Lanny Davis Are Sitting Behind Michael Cohen

Michael Monico and Lanny Davis are the lawyers sitting directly behind Michael Cohen during his February 27 congressional hearing over his relationship with Donald Trump. Monico is sitting over Cohen’s left shoulder. Davis is sitting over Cohen’s right shoulder. Photos from Cohen’s closed-door Senate hearing on February 26, also show Trump’s former fixer being accompanied by both Davis and Monico.

Davis had long said that Cohen would not accept a pardon from the president for his crimes. Cohen reiterated this in his congressional testimony saying, “I am no longer your fixer, Mr. Trump. I will live with the consequences of my actions.”

Michael Monico Is a ‘High-Stakes White Collar Litigator’

According to his website description, Monico practices “high-stakes white collar litigation” in Chicago. Earlier in February 2019, Monico was successful in getting a delay on the date when he must surrender to federal prison. Cohen will now have until May 6 to surrender to federal authorities to begin his three-year sentence in Otisville prison for lying to Congress, in addition to financial crimes. Cohen’s delay was granted due to his medical issues.

Monico Says He Is Representing ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett

On February 16, Monico told Chicago’s “The Roe Conn Show” radio show that he was representing “Empire” star Jussie Smollett. Smollett is accused of making a false police report in January 2019, saying that he was beaten up in a racist and homophobic assault. When asked if he was representing Smollett, Monico said, “Yes, at the moment, I am.”

Lanny Davis Has Long Been Described as an Associate of the Clintons

Lanny Davis was hired by Michael Cohen in July 2018 in the midst of the scandal over alleged illegal payments that were made to porn star Stormy Daniels regarding her affair with Donald Trump. The New York Times mentioned in their reporting at the time that Davis was considered close to the Clinton family. In August 2018, Davis said that Cohen was ready to “tell everything about Donald Trump that he knows” in order to help Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian collusion within the Trump campaign.

