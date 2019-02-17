Nam Le: Clinton, Mississippi Shooting Suspect Identified

Nam Le was identified as the gunman accused of shooting four people to death in a domestic situation and lengthy standoff inside a home in Clinton, Mississippi. Le is also deceased.

The mass shooting sparked because of a domestic dispute, according to CBS News, which reported that the scene was described as looking like a “war zone.”

Le, 34, was identified by the coroner, according to WJTV. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

“When our officers arrived, they received fire from the suspect. The suspect then retreated into his home, and it is with a saddened heart that I report multiple fatalities within that residence,” said Clinton police Chief Ford Hayman.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nam Le Took Four Hostages & Then Shot Them to Death, Authorities Say

BREAKING NEWS ALERT 🚨: The Hinds County Coroners Office has identified the name of the male suspect in the Clinton hostage incident as 34 year old Nam Lê. pic.twitter.com/FXnKhgHsVb — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) February 17, 2019

A WJTV reporter said in a video posted to Facebook that the standoff lasted nearly 12 hours and led to the deaths of four people. The next day, other family members were at the home and told the journalist they were heartbroken and were in tears.

The journalist’s video, which you can watch above, showed that the front of the home was damaged; the windows were blown out, and the front door appeared to be smashed in. It’s not yet clear how the victims were linked to the suspect. However, authorities did say that the people inside the residence were family members.

Two children were released from the home in the midst of the tense and frightening standoff. The ages of the deceased victims are not yet known. According the State, police entered the dwelling with a battering ram. The suspect was found injured inside the residence and died at a hospital, the news site reported.

BREAKING UPDATE: Clinton hostage situation is now over. Police confirm multiple casualties. Suspect in custody. https://t.co/7f2h8Hqe04 pic.twitter.com/N0KnsUVtX8 — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) February 16, 2019

The standoff broke out around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of February 16, 2019, and, according to WLBT, police initially labeled it a “highly active domestic hostage situation.” A SWAT team eventually breached the home and took Le into custody before he died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the mass casualty situation.

The mass shooting in Clinton came not long after a factory worker opened fire in an Aurora, Illinois valve manufacturing plant, killing five co-workers and wounded five law enforcement officers. Some people used both shootings to make points about gun control on social media, although the Aurora shooter was a felon who was not legally supposed to possess a gun. No details were yet released on the background or weapon of Nam Le.

Clinton, Mississippi is a community of about 25,000 that is located in Hinds County. It’s near Jackson.