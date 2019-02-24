Nicholas Galinger: Tribute to the Chattanooga Officer

Nicholas Galinger, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on February 23, 2019, was only 38-years-old. He was a new officer who had just graduated from the police academy in January.

In fact, he was with his field training officer just performing his duties for the community when a person driving a Honda CRV struck and killed him. “To the driver who was careless and didn’t stop, this is Nicholas Galinger. The 38 year old @ChattanoogaPD officer that you killed. Turn yourself in,” wrote one journalist, sharing this photo:

To the driver who was careless and didn’t stop, this is Nicholas Galinger. The 38 year old @ChattanoogaPD officer that you killed. Turn yourself in. Details: https://t.co/kQfuAEdxq2 pic.twitter.com/wcsEWAcdHb — Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) February 24, 2019

The Chattanooga Police Department asked for community assistance. “COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE NEEDED: On February 23, 2019 at approximately 11:04 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division responded to the 2900 block of Hamill Road on a Pedestrian Struck Officer Involved call,” the department wrote.

Police Chief David Roddy released Galinger’s name is an emotional news conference in which he had to briefly step away from the podium. Authorities were “searching for this vehicle throughout the night,” Roddy said. “This community lost not just an officer, but a son, a father, a friend, and a protector.”

#ChattanoogaPD needs your help in locating this 2017 or 2018 Honda CRV. If you have any information that can help police, call 698-2525 or submit tips through CPD’s mobile app. My condolences to the family and friends of Officer Nicholas Galinger. pic.twitter.com/zFjCRO86ES — Chicago's Finest👮🏻 (@ChicagosFines19) February 24, 2019

Nicholas Galinger was also known as Nick Galinger. “Rip Nick. You will be missed by us all,” a family member wrote on Facebook. Nick is on the right below. “I’m so sad. He was such a sweet guy,” responded a woman.

Officer Galinger Was Struck While Inspecting a Manhole Cover & Worked as a Security Professional

We are at the scene where a police officer was struck last night outside of his vehicle inspecting this manhole. The police car seen in the video is the car of Officer Galinger who was the one that was hit. More coming up on weekend today! @WRCB pic.twitter.com/m32s6CU841 — Hunter Talley (@htalley24) February 24, 2019

According to his LinkedIn page, Officer Nicholas Galinger had worked as a security professional in Georgia before becoming a police officer. He had a bachelor’s degree in computer programming from DeVry University.

Nicholas Galinger was killed while doing his job helping the community. “The following was determined through interview, investigation, and observation,” police wrote.

Photographer @eosmit8 and I just left the scene of the incident. This is likely the manhole cover that Officer Galinger was inspecting at the time he was hit. It’s the only one bubbling in the 2900 block of Hamil Rd. We saw several cars drive through without slowing down. pic.twitter.com/gomeAZe0oX — Rosana Hughes (@HughesRosana) February 24, 2019

“CPD Officer was out of the patrol vehicle inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it. A vehicle traveling northbound on Hamill Rd struck the Officer and fled the scene. Vehicle description: 2017/2018 Honda CRV with heavy front-end damage. Officer transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing and proceeding in a logical manner.”

Chattanooga Police asked anyone with information “regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip anonymously in the Chattanooga PD mobile app. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.”

UPDATE: This is the officers vehicle. pic.twitter.com/wr2GzZZhbL — Jake ChapmanWRCB (@JakeWrcb) February 24, 2019

This post will be updated as more information is learned about the fallen officer.