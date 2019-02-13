LISTEN: Police Audio of Killing of NYPD Detective [GRAPHIC AUDIO]

LISTEN – HORROR AUDIO: The moment the NYPD Detective was murdered in Queens on Tuesday night at a robbery in a T Mobile store. pic.twitter.com/jO10SUceZd — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 13, 2019

“LISTEN – HORROR AUDIO: The moment the NYPD Detective was murdered in Queens on Tuesday night at a robbery in a T Mobile store.”

Tuesday night the NYPD confirmed that a police detective was shot and killed and another officer was wounded while responding to an armed robbery in Queens, according to numerous reports.

Officers were responding to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in the Richmond Hill neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m.

Breaking: NYPD detective killed by suspected armed robber. Pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. @NY1 — Joel Siegel (@joelmsiegel) February 13, 2019

Reporter Joel Seigel tweeted that the detective was assigned to 102 Precinct. He was “shot in the chest after confronting suspect” A second officer “was shot in the leg and is recovering.”

NYPD gather at Jamaica Hsp….two members shot after responding to robbery at cell phone store on Atlantic Ave. A Detective was fatally wounded, a Sgt wounded in leg. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/Cx2n0oc0y2 — Al Jones (@aljoneswins) February 13, 2019

“QUEENS: NYPD DETECTIVE SHOT & KILLED IN ROBBERY OF T-MOBILE STORE. Occured at Atlantic Ave & 121 Street. Second officer shot in stable condition. Perp shot in custody. #RIP #BlueLivesMatter #HERO”

QUEENS: NYPD DETECTIVE SHOT & KILLED IN ROBBERY OF T-MOBILE STORE. Occured at Atlantic Ave & 121 Street. Second officer shot in stable condition. Perp shot in custody. #RIP #BlueLivesMatter #HERO — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 13, 2019

Spectrum News NY1 reported that the detective that was shot and killed “was 1 year away from retirement, @MylesMill reports. @NY1.”

The suspect is dead, it’s reported by NY1.

“Sources said the detective and sergeant, both of whom were assigned to the local 102nd Precinct Detective Squad, responded after the perpetrator walked into the T-Mobile store with a gun and a duffle bag and took two people hostage and brought them into a back room. Sources said the detective confronted the perpetrator and was shot in the chest and the sergeant was shot in the hip. A witness said he heard 10 to 11 shots fired before he saw someone — believed to be the sergeant — limping to his car. Sources said the detective — who had just a year to go before retirement — was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital, and the sergeant is expected to survive,” NY1 reported.

We are forever indebted to the brave NYPD detective who was killed in Queens tonight and the sergeant who was wounded. May God bless them and their families. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 13, 2019

Sen. Chuck Schumer said, “We are forever indebted to the brave NYPD detective who was killed in Queens tonight and the sergeant who was wounded. May God bless them and their families.”