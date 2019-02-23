WATCH: Rosaine Santos Accused in Cape Cod MAGA Hat Attack

Rosaine Santos, a Brazilian immigrant, is accused of knocking a man’s MAGA hat off his head in a Cape Cod restaurant.

The man, Bryton Turner, 23, wrote about the incident on Facebook and shared two videos to the social media page, which you can watch below.

“Went out with some friends trying to enjoy some dinner and drinks when this ignoramus randomly tried to hit my hat off and started yelling at me…I wasn’t going to press charges but in front of four cops she did it again so now she’s going to jail.🤷” he alleged on Facebook. He noted: “* the woman next to her was not her friend. she was very nice just wrong place wrong time.*”

Here’s video one. It shows a woman knock Turner’s red MAGA hat off his head. “You see this right here, this is the problem. Ignorant people like this. I’m just trying to sit here and eat a nice meal,” he says in the video. “You see this? You see this? People are just ignorant. That’s the problem with America these days. They want to lash out at people who are educated.” As he spoke, the woman walked up behind him and grabbed the hat again.

In the second video, which you can watch below, Turner says, “She just tried to grab my hat in front of four officers, not smart. There she is getting cuffed. Have a nice night in the cell, Rosie.”

The videos have been viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook alone.

Santos Claimed She Was Bullied & That She Was Upset Turner Wore a MAGA Hat to a Mexican Restaurant, Reports Say

Turner’s Facebook page says he works at Feeney Corp and went to Falmouth High School.

Boston25 News reported that Rosaine Santos, 41, a Brazilian immigrant from Falmouth “was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery” and told police “she was upset the man was wearing the hat in a Mexican restaurant” and shouldn’t be allowed to eat there. The bartender told the news site that Turner did nothing to provoke the incident, saying, “No, no he just walked in and ordered his food.”

Santos told Boston25 that she was the actual victim in the situation, saying: “I had a little bit to drink maybe that’s the reason that I couldn’t walk away but being discriminated for so many times in my life, I just had to stand up for myself. He’s not a victim. I am the victim. I have been bullied, OK?”

The incident occurred at Casa Vallarta Mexican restaurant in February 2019.

Tensions between Trump supporters and opponents have led to other incidents in the area. CBS reported that the incident came on the heels of a separate confrontation in which anti-Trump protesters were sprayed by a snow plow. That incident occurred in Falmouth.