Tulsi Gabbard & Cory Booker Visit New Hampshire in 2020 Bid: Watch Videos of Their Speeches

New Hampshire was a popular place for presidential candidates this weekend. The state saw visits from Cory Booker and Tulsi Gabbard this weekend. Also planning President’s Day weekend visits to New Hampshire were Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Peter Buttigieg. Read on to learn more about Gabbard’s and Booker’s visits and see videos of their speeches.

Tulsi Gabbard Said She Would Bring a Soldier’s ‘Service Before Self’ Mindset to the White House

Tulsi Gabbard made four stops in New Hampshire this weekend. She had a town hall at Willie McCoy’s Pub & Restaurant on Saturday afternoon, and then a Meet and Greet in Concord on Saturday night. On Sunday, she had a meet and greet at Green Elephant in Portsmouth in the afternoon, and hosted an event later in the afternoon at the North Hampton Centennial Hall.

Gabbard told people attending her events that as a veteran, she will bring a soldier’s value of service, putting others ahead of self, when she’s in the White House,WMUR reported. She also reiterated her commitment to the LGBT community.

“My commitment to fight for LGBTQ Americans has shown through. And my heart has been reflected through my record in Congress for over the last six years in fighting for marriage equality.”

She also said during a campaign stop in New Hampshire that the Wikileaks’ release in 2016 spurred some necessary change. “Obviously the information that has been put out has exposed a lot of things that have been happening that the American people were not aware of and have spurred some necessary change there,” she said. (One of the revelations from the Wikileaks release was that the Democratic party was strongly siding with Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, despite claiming they were being neutral. Since the information was revealed, the DNC has downgraded the strength of its superdelegates, not allowing them to vote in the first round of voting during the next Democratic National Convention.)

Here’s a video from Gabbard’s town hall in North Hampton on Sunday:

And her meet-and-greet in Portsmouth earlier:

And in Newington:

She also had breakfast with veterans in Manchester, a topic near-and-dear to her since she is a veteran and knows the struggles they face.

Here’s a video from her meet-and-greet in Concord:

Cory Booker Talked about the Spirit of the Nation Being Under Threat

Booker visited 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on Saturday, the day before Gabbard visited Portsmouth. He talked to a standing-room only crowd for about 20 minutes, Boston Globe shared. He said Americans have a common purpose, and he’s running because he thinks the “spirit of this nation” is “under threat,” whether by demagoguery or people who want to tear the country apart.

Booker had three more stops in New Hampshire on Sunday. He also talked about the discrimination his parents faced when they tried to get housing and needed help from the Fair Housing Council. Booker is making a total of six New Hampshire stops this weekend.

Here he is speaking in Manchester:

And here he is, speaking in Portsmouth:

Booker said he wants to give power back to the people, WMUR reported. “Americans feel like they’re working harder and harder and harder than their parents did but [are] getting further and further behind.”

Booker is also hosting a house party in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday at 10 a.m. at the home of Senator Cindy Rosenwald.