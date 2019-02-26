WATCH: Bernie Sanders’ CNN Town Hall [VIDEO]

Today Bernie Sanders answered questions during a heated town hall on CNN moderated by Wolf Blitzer. The questions were cutting and participants did not hold back on the tough topics. You can watch a video of the event below.

Another video is below.

If you prefer to watch in a “watch party” format, the Facebook group Our Revolution Washington Berniecrats Coalition held a live watch party where they commented while watching Sanders’ town hall. At the time of publication, the video is still currently live.

Sanders’ next two events will be rallies. He will be hosting rallies in Brooklyn and Chicago this weekend. Bernie Sanders’ first event will be in Brooklyn at the Brooklyn College East Quad on Saturday, March 2. The Brooklyn event will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time, with doors opening at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn College East Quad (2900 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.) You can RSVP for the Brooklyn rally on Bernie’s 2020 page here. Entrance will still be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3. This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. You can show that you’re interested or attending on an event Facebook page here. You can also RSVP on Bernie’s official page here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.