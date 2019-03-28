Cambrea Sieck & Edwin Hurtado-Valdez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A teenage husband-and-wife – Cambrea May Lynn Sieck and her husband Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez – are on the run after a double homicide in Maryland, police say.

Authorities in Anne Arundel County are seeking the pair after two men were found shot to death. The suspects are 18 and 19-years-old. The victims were in their 20s.

“Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731,” police wrote on Facebook. “If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Cambrea Sieck & Edwin Hurtado-Valdez Are ‘Armed & Dangerous’

Anne Arundel County police released details of the murders on Facebook and used the following hashtags: #WANTEDFORMURDER #ArmedAndDangerous #DigitalDetectives.

On Sunday, March 24, 2019 at approximately 4:53 p.m., according to police, the Anne Arundel County Police Department “responded to the 300 block of Highland Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot. Fire Department personnel attempted lifesaving procedures but the male was pronounced deceased on scene.”

That victim was positively identified as Antwon Elijah Queen, “a twenty year old male from the 500 block of Baltic Avenue, Brooklyn, Maryland,” police wrote.

2. Police Soon Discovered a Second Victim

Authorities next found a second victim.

“A second adult male victim was discovered in a room located within an apartment complex also in the 300 block of Highland Drive,” reported the police.

“Fire department also pronounced the male victim deceased on scene. The victim was positively identified as Antwan Troy Briggs, a twenty four year old male with no fixed address. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 25, 2019 to determine the exact causes and manners of their deaths,” police said.

“Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives and Evidence Technicians responded to the scene where numerous items of evidentiary value were collected. A comprehensive canvass of the area was conducted where several witnesses were located and interviewed. Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence,” they wrote.

3. Authorities Allege that Hurtado-Valdez Was the Shooter & His Wife Helped Him Flee

According to police, detectives “pieced together the physical evidence combined with the witness statements” and identified a suspect.

“Homicide detectives working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office secured arrest warrants for two subjects involved in the murders of Mr. Briggs and Mr. Queen. Homicide Detectives charged Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez, a nineteen-year-old male from the 3700 block of Tenth Street, Brooklyn Maryland, with two counts of First and Second Degree Murder, Two Counts of First and Second Degree Assault, and Firearm Use in a Felony Violent Crime,” wrote the police.

“The second suspect was identified as Cambrea May Lynn Sieck, the wife of Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez. She is an eighteen-year-old female also from the 3700 block of Tenth Street, Brooklyn, Maryland. Information was developed she assisted the suspect with secreting evidence and helping him flee the area after having knowledge he was involved in the double murder. Cambria Sieck was charged with two counts of Accessory After the Fact. The two wanted suspects are believed to be in the company of one another at this time. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone coming in contact with them should call 911 immediately.”

4. Sieck Worked at a Clothing Store & Filled Her Facebook Page With Selfies

People filled Cambrea Sieck’s comment threads on Facebook with praise. “God your gorgeous beautiful and flawless,” wrote one woman under a photo of Sieck. “You should model,” wrote another.

Two years ago, a man she calls “pop” wrote on her page, “Always do what’s right and leave the consequences up to the Lord it will all work out in time. …Miss you. …Peace.” Sieck wrote back, ” I will , I miss you too 😘😘.”

Her cover photo on Facebook is a neon sign that says “wild thing.” She wrote on Facebook that she was a sales associate at a clothing store. “I’m a believer that everything happens for a reason ❤” her profile reads.

5. The Victims Died of Multiple Gunshot Wounds

The cause of death for both victims: They were each shot multiple times.

“The OCME performed autopsies on Mr. Queen and Mr. Briggs. The OCME determined the cause of death for each was multiple gunshot wounds with the manner being homicide. Homicide detectives continued working throughout the days and nights following up on all leads,” wrote police.

“Multiple witnesses were interviewed where a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle were developed. On Monday, March 25, 2019, the suspect vehicle was located in the 8000 block of Sexton Road, Pasadena, Maryland. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle where suspected evidence related to the murders of Mr. Briggs and Mr. Queen was located on the outside and inside of the suspect’s vehicle.”