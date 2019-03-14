Facebook Down & Instagram Down Memes …on Twitter!

The first reports came in around noon-ish on the East Coast. Glitchy at best, completely shut down at worst, Facebook took to Twitter to let people know what’s up. Not much in the way of an answer, by the way.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Well, save for the fact that it appears Facebook knows that it’s “not related to a DDoS attack,” or massive organized global hack.

Have you tried turning it off and back on again? — Eric du Toit (@ericsdutoit) March 13, 2019

Meanwhile, the Internet is losing it. And maybe in a good way. Many see this as a big boon for Twitter and tons of memes suggest it’s all a Twitter plot. It’s not.

Seriously though, it’s closing in on hour number eight and there are no real answers coming from Facebook, which owns Instagram, which is leading some to speculate that it’s worse than we think.

In the last 12 hours, YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, Facebook and Instagram have gone down or been so incapacitated they did not work properly. This cannot be a coincidence. Are we under hack attack? #facebookdown — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 13, 2019

And it’s not just those two platforms, WhatsApp is down and while widely used in the U.S., it’s not nearly as popular in the States as it is elsewhere globally.

And if Facebook’s out, so is Messenger.

Vanity Fair reported that a Facebook rep refused comment save to point to its two tweets from Wednesday afternoon.

In the meantime, as the world awaits the fix, here are some not-to-be-missed memes and funny tweets; some clever, some hysterical but many, desperate-sounding.

#FacebookDown

Facebook and instagram users making there way to twitter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6gfqmtINVy — Atul Shokeen (@atul_shokeen) March 13, 2019

Not to be dramatic, but #FacebookDown & #InstagramDown make us want to cancel the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/b2DjEKxMEQ — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2019

instagram and facebook are down but Denny's is always open — Denny's (@DennysDiner) March 13, 2019

Facebook users coming to twitter to check why it’s not working #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ltvKXcRttk — ً (@hobishaengbok) March 13, 2019

Mark zuckerberg y los de Facebook en estos momentos #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/iVghY9tPsK — Mirko Cuipal Morey (@MirkoMorey) March 13, 2019

Me trying to find my man who’s not my man on twitter because Instagram is down #facebookdown

pic.twitter.com/970k5HekEv — 🕊 (@naomi0178) March 13, 2019

A chart of people joining Twitter today #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ed9pCJkv9w — Guillaume Bardet (@GuillaumeBardet) March 13, 2019

Me when I see my friends able to post on both Facebook and Instagram and I can't do anything but watch #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/CdaG1IyE3X — Tagless02 (@tagless02) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram users coming to Twitter to see why it's not working #FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/LyIv4JJcLe — OfficialWilly2.0 (@therealwill17) March 13, 2019

Tom from MySpace would never do this to us. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/vJEYPGDaKj — mandi hinrichs (@mandi_hinrichs) March 13, 2019

Apparently Facebook and Instagram have been down all day. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/DSQyT4R3dM — Andrew Nietor (@anietor) March 13, 2019

When your lizard spaceship comes to pick you up but it’s wavelengths fuck up Facebook and then you realize you never should have come to earth. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/A3HmLixnxS — Laurel Shada (@laurelshada) March 13, 2019

When you can't use Facebook and you thought you're banned or something. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/oE1RpYzGyO — ariaaa (@Airaamdn) March 13, 2019