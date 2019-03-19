Jeanine Pirro’s Children, Cristi & Alex: 5 Fast Facts

Jeanine Pirro was married to husband Albert Pirro for nearly 40 years before their divorce was finalized in 2013. They had two children together: Cristine and Alexander.

Cristine, who goes by the nickname Kiki, was born June 23, 1985. Alexander was born March 23, 1989.

They both live in the New York City area.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Cristi & Alexander Both Followed in Their Parents’ Footsteps & Attended Law School

An interest in the law appears to run in the family. Jeanine and Albert even met at Albany Law School.

Their children followed in their footsteps. According to her bio on the Kirkland & Ellis law firm website, Cristi earned her law degree at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2010 and became licensed to practice law in New York in 2011. She also obtained a Certificate in Business Economics and Public Policy from Wharton during that time period.

Younger brother Alex also attended law school. He wrote on his Linkedin profile that he attended Fordham University School of Law in 2011 and 2012. But it does not appear that he finished law school. Avvo, the national online directory of attorneys, has Cristine Pirro in the database but not Alex.

2. Cristine Pirro Clerked at the U.S. Southern District of New York & is Now a Partner in Kirkland & Ellis’ Restructuring Division

Cristine Pirro served as a law clerk in one of the most high-profile federal courts in the United States: The Southern District of New York. She served there for a year and a half under then-Chief Judge Arthur Gonzalez in the Bankruptcy Court.

That experience appears to have played a heavy influence on Cristine’s law focus in her next jobs. She next worked for nearly three years as an Associate at the law firm of Weil, Gotshal and Manges where she represented debtors and creditors, according to her Linkedin profile.

In 2014, she switched over to Kirkland & Ellis. Cristine was named as a partner in October of 2017 in the Restructuing Division. According to her bio on the firm website, her role is described as representing “debtors, lenders and investors in connection with acquisitions, out-of-court restructurings and Chapter 11 cases. She also advises boards of directors and senior management of distressed companies regarding fiduciary duties and corporate governance.”

3. Alex Pirro Studied Finance at New York University & Works for an Investment Banking Company

Alexander Pirro decided to pursue business rather than law. He attended the New York University Stern School of Business. He focused on Finance and graduated in 2011, according to his Linkedin profile. His mother, Jeanine, told Westchester Magazine in 2008 that Alex had also studied abroad at the London School of Economics as part of a program through NYU.

Alex has been working with the Macquarie Group since November of 2016, according to his Linkedin page. It is an investment banking and financial resources company. Alex wrote on his Linkedin that he is a Vice President and specializes in commercial real estate lending.

4. Cristine Pirro Married Zak Schwarzman in 2017

Cristine Pirro tied the knot with Zak Schwarzman in a ceremony off the coast of Maine on August 19, 2017. Photographer Eric McCallister explained that the wedding was held on House Island, which is a private island in Portland Harbor. The only way to get there is by boat. You can see photos from the wedding on the photographer’s website here.

One of their groomsmen had to step in and officiate because the justice of the peace failed to show up. They also had an “official” ceremony on the beach, which Jeanine Pirro performed. The photographer described the scene on his website as “very Maine” and said that the setting sun cast a “warm glow onto everything.”

Cristine’s husband, Zak, is originally from Greenwich, Connecticut, accordoing to his Facebook page. He is a partner at a company in New York called MetaProp NYC, which invests in start-up companies and real estate technology.

5. Alexander Pirro Walked His Mother Down the Aisle at Cristine’s Wedding

Jeanine Pirro has shared a few photos of her son over the years. She posted the above photo to Facebook a few days after her daughter’s wedding. Alexander Pirro walked his mother down the aisle at Cristi’s ceremony. Jeanine wrote as the caption, “My son Alex … walking me down the ‘aisle’ at his sister kiki’s wedding. #weddingday #proudmama #reemacra💍@alexpirro”

With my son Alex who is now 25 and would shoot me if he caught wind of this picture. pic.twitter.com/JZCAYCZaqY — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 23, 2014

In October of 2014, Jeanine Pirro posted a throwback photo from when Alex looked to be in middle school. In the photo, Alex is wearing a white T-shirt, a tie and a cheesy grin. Jeanine wrote on Twitter, “With my son Alex who is now 25 and would shoot me if he caught wind of this picture.”