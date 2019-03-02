Khloe Kardashian Now Slams Tristan Thompson for Jordyn Woods Scandal

In what appears to be an outcry of pain and hurt, Khloe Kardashian has changed her tune from blaming Jordyn Woods for the demise of her relationship with Tristan Thompson to placing the blame on her now ex beau and father of her daughter, True Thompson.

Kardashian released a tweet Saturday, stating:

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” the American media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and entrepreneur tweeted.

Kardashian has starred her family’s reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, since 2007 and has grown to engage with her fans and the world on social media, often keeping her tone light and humorous. But, this recent tweet shows a very raw, rare, display of hurt and humiliation from Kardashian, whom fans notoriously begged to leave Thompson.

“I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” Kardashian’s tweet continues. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Kardashian is referring to brutal incidents involving Thompson’s cheating habits, with the following timeline, according to Cosmopolitan reports:

April 10, 2018

The Daily Mail published a video showing Thompson appearing to make out with another woman. The shocking incident occurred only weeks before Kardashian was to give birth to their child, True Thompson.

TMZ then doubled down on the story later in the day, adding that Thompson had taken the mystery woman in question back to his hotel.

TMZ then triples down on the story by releasing a video of Thompson who looks like he’s motor-boating a woman at a club in October 2017, when Kardashian was first pregnant.

April 11, 2018

The Kardashians keeps Thompson from Khloe Kardashian until she is ready for labor, according to E!. Family friend, Khadijah Haqq, posts pointed comment that reports say are about Thompson on Instagram, which Kardashian “likes.”

April 12, 2018

True Thompson is born, but Thompson still claims he was “set up” by the cheating scandal.

April 13, 2018

Kardashian reportedly forgives Thompson for cheating and blames “groupies.”

April 23, 2018

Us Weekly reports that Thompson cheated on Khloé by DMing other girls (even while Kardashian was pregnant).

April 25, 2018

Kanye West appears to support Thompson:

that's the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my god-brother Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs. — ye (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

April 27, 2018

Kardashian’s sister, Kim, breaks her silence on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, stating:

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother—if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

May 4, 2018

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, breaks her silence:



June 25, 2018

Kardashian engages with fans and clarifies that it takes a ton of emotional work to co-exist and rebuild with Thompson.

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

August 11, 2018

Khloé Snapchats herself loving up on Thompson at a club.

SNAPCHAT | via Khloé Kardashian : Khloé and Tristan Having fun in nightclub (August 11, 2018) pic.twitter.com/BYttrDuUR5 — KhloeKardashianFans.com (@khloefandotcom) August 11, 2018

September 26, 2018

Us Weekly reports that Tristan flirted and touched a random woman’s butt, as well as partied without Kardashian.

November 4, 2018

Kardashian’s family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airs an episode in which she and her sisters discover Thompson’s cheating.

Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2018

February 19, 2019

TMZ announces that Kardashian and Thompson have called it quits, because Thompson cheated on her by hitting on, and–as Woods admits later–kissing Woods. Tristan tweets “FAKE NEWS” with regard to the reports, but then decides to delete his post, because as it turns out, the news wasn’t so fake after all.

March 1, 2019

Woods confesses to having partied alongside Thompson and received a kiss from him. She denies having any interest in Thompson, and says that alcohol, youth, and irresponsible behavior put her in a predicament she should have known better than to be in.