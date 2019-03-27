Mark Marlow: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Marlow says police were called and he was thrown out of a well-known tiki bar in Sarasota, Florida for wearing a MAGA hat.

The bar claims it was because it has a no-hat policy. Marlow said he was discriminated against.

And the local GOP cried discrimination as well with conservative Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters posting to Facebook to decry the actions of the bar.

The Bahi Hut has been a fixture in the southwest Florida city on the Gulf for more than six decades.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mark Marlow Did Not See the ‘No Hats’ Sign & Since Another Patron Had a Hat on, Being Kicked Out & Having Cops Called Was Discrimination

Marlow told the Sarasota Herald Tribune that he was denied service and asked to leave the bar – and police were called – because he was wearing a Make America Great Again hat. A Trump supporter, Marlow contacted state Sen. Joe Gruters, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, of Sarasota to complain.

The Herald Tribune reported that “after some initial confusion over why the customer had been asked to leave,” the bar owner said an employee “enforced the business’ no-hats policy.”

2. Marlow Said Others Had Hats on & Recent Instagram Photos Where the Bar is Tagged Appear to Show Patrons in Hats

Marlow said the sign was small and easily missed.

“I just missed the sign. I was easily misled since the owner even admitted that his security tape caught another person next to me wearing a had with no problem.”

“Key Point – they never said there was a NO Hat policy. Turns out that yes, there was a sign, but you have to admit, that is small writing, and you can’t see that in a dark bar. They also saw a gentleman next to me wearing a hat, and in fact, we switched our hats, and the employee didn’t like that. You CAN’T be selective in enforcing policy. To the owner’s credit, he has admitted his staff was being selective. I don’t want to see this guy’s business hurt. That is not my attention. Hopefully some lessons have been learned.”

3. Local Sarasota & State GOP Leader Posted the Incident to Social Media

Apparently quoting a political editor at the Herald Tribune, Gruters wrote: “Local Sarasota resident, Mark Marlow, was denied service from the Bahi Hut on Friday night and was asked to leave as a result of his MAGA hat.”

“As a community, we should reject these type of actions, as it will lead to more division and hostility on both sides. We live in the greatest Country that has ever existed and this behavior should be considered unacceptable.”

Gruters, just today criticized for working with an alleged white supremacist hate group to draft immigration legislation, is the head of the local and state GOP.

4. Bahi Hut Itself Took to Facebook to Not Only Address the Controversy But to Say it Does Not Discriminate & Has Stopped its No Hat Policy

As this story was being written, the Bahi Hut made private its post; the above are screenshots.

“The recent unfortunate incident involving the maga hat requires that the management clearly and succinctly reiterate our long-established policy of non discrimination. The company and its establishments do not discriminate for race, color, sex, religion or political affiliation. This policy has served the business and the community well over the years and we would like it to be diligently continued.”

“This incident, however, causes a reconsideration of the hat policy in the new and evolving environment. Therefore, effective immediately, the ‘no hat’ policy is being discontinued. Our customers are welcome to enjoy the bar and may wear any hat of their choice.”

“We once again thank our customers for their patronage and hope they enjoy the iconic bar serving the community since 1954.”

5. Marlow Says the Bahi Hut Has Been Responsive & Hopes ‘People From Different Walks Can Get Along’

According to his Facebook, Marlow is a veteran of the US Coast Guard. His Facebook says he lives in Port Charlotte, Florida which is about an hour south of Sarasota, but he was described as a Sarasota resident by Gruters.

Marlow said on social media that the “owner has been very polite” and confirmed through security tapes that others had hats on.

“The owner has been very professional, and I find it hard for him to suffer because one of his employees went off track. I am hoping, by example, people can put animosity to the side, and see that people from different walks can get along. Possibly a pipe dream. I don’t know.”

Meadows said the bar owner stated “his business does not discriminate against anyone due to their political points of view. I chose to take that at face value. I am hoping for a later date, where we can all sit down, and enjoy a cold one and realize how lucky we are to live in this country, where all people from all walks of life can be heard and represented. This minor bump in the road should not define us as a society.”