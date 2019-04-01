Is Nipsey Hussle’s Death an April Fool’s Joke? No, It’s Not

Following the news of the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle on Sunday night, users flocked to Twitter to ask whether news of the incident was an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank.

No, Hussle’s death has nothing to do with April Fool’s day. Hussle was actually killed in a shooting on Sunday that took place outside of his LA store, according to NBC News. Specifically, the shooting took place at Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles; two other men were shot, and the suspect remains at large.

Twitter Reacts to Nipsey Hussle’s Death at 33 Years Old

I hope this Nipsey Hussle shooting is a bad April Fools joke man pic.twitter.com/SvAqN1YVTi — TTYesterday (@TTYesterday) March 31, 2019

Given the proximity to April Fool’s Day, where people are known to stage dramatic and elaborate pranks on one another, many of Hussle’s fans were wondering if news of his death was a joke, itself. It’s not, but here are some of the reactions from people who wonder if it was.

Nipsey Hussle really got shot 6 times or is it April fools — بد ب (@blacquesha) March 31, 2019

Hussle’s real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom. His debut studio album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

This Nipsey Hussle news better be a April Fools joke — Cedric Veazie (@youngced7) March 31, 2019

Hours before the shooting took place, Hussle posted his last tweet: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Hussle acknowledged his involvement in the famous LA gang the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, one of the largest street gangs in Los Angeles, in a 2010 interview with Complex Magazine.

In the interview, Hussle said in part,

“I’m just saying on some gangbang sh*t, when you go to the county jail and you walk in the court tank and it’s 50 of your enemies, you still gonna say the 60s (Rollin 60 Neighborhood Crips). Or you not a gangbanger. Your homies gonna hear about it, beat you up, kick you in your *ss, and you was for nothin’. I know in the real world in this shit, a lot of n*ggas wouldn’t make it. So like I said, it’s an overstanding I got about it. I look at it like these n*ggas is totally out of character.”

