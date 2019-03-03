Ocasio Cortez Fires Back at NY Post Over ‘Eco Trip’

The Post put the fact that I get into cars (while proposing a plan to invest in better car technology) on their front page 😂 Pack it up folks, the Pulitzer’s been decided. No one can rival this kind of hard-hitting journalism https://t.co/007iOcpyz2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2019

New York representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is firing back at her hometown newspaper over a front-page headline about her car rides.

The New York Post, owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, put up an article slamming Ocasio Cortez for taking what the paper called “gas guzzling car rides.” The article made the front page of the Post’s Sunday edition; a screaming headline reads, “ECO TRIP: Gas Guzzling Car Rides Expose AOC’s Green Hypocrisy.”

The Post piece on Ocasio Cortez accuses the freshman member of Congress of hypocrisy, claiming that she doesn’t live up to her own high standards when it comes to saving the environment. The Post observes, for instance, that Ocasio Cortez has been seen riding in cars, throwing away plastic bags and tossing potato peels in the trash instead of saving them for compost. You can read the full story here.

Ocasio Cortez Says She’s Just ‘Living in the World as It Is’

I also fly ✈️ & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future. The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy. https://t.co/DZGE1WwLbn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2019

The Post’s piece on Ocasio Cortez first went up on the paper’s web site on March 2. That’s when Ocasio Cortez first fired back, arguing that she’s not pretending that she never uses cars or lanes — instead, the Congresswoman said, she’s hoping to create a “green new deal” to help develop new technology. Ocasio Cortez wrote, “I also fly ✈️ & use A/C. Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future. The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

