Peter Boykin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peter Boykin is a right-wing activist and the founder of a group called Gays for Trump. Boykin is a prolific social media user, who often takes to Twitter to criticize the freshman congress member Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and others on the left. He’s recently hinted at plans to run for political office himself. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Boykin May Run for a Seat in the North Carolina Senate

Should I Run For Office Against this #NeverTrumper Swamp Rat?

I think I could do a better job upholding @RealDonaldTrump's Policies Tillis plans to vote against national emergency. Has he opened path for a challenger? https://t.co/n5Gy9BeNde — Activist Peter Boykin #LGBexit Campaign Founder (@peterboykin) March 13, 2019

In 2018, Boykin ran for a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He won the Republican primary but went on to lose the general election against his Democratic opponent, Amos Quick. Quick won the race in a landslide, garnering 76.8 percent of the vote, compared to 23.2 percent for Boykin. Boykin has recently hinted that he’s considering a run for the North Carolina state senate, where he’d be up against the Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

2. Boykin Is Calling for an ‘LGB Exit’ from the Democratic Party

I'm looking into costs for the staging for the June 8 event in DC if you know anyone willing to donate staging or to help out please contact me. — Activist Peter Boykin #LGBexit Campaign Founder (@peterboykin) March 13, 2019

Boykin is organizing a rally in Washington, DC this coming June. You can see the fundraising information for the event, LGBExit Pride, here. Boykin also goes by the Twitter handle

“LGB Exit Founder.” The idea, according to his crowdfunding page, is to encourage Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual people to “exit” the Democratic party and follow Trump. Boykin writes, “It’s time we #TakeBackPride and #ComeOutForAmerica it’s time for the LGB to EXIT #LGBexit…#LGBTQ #GayPride no longer needs to be associated with Extremism. All will be invited & we will not discriminate groups/individuals. But this event will not be Anti-@POTUS.

3. Boykin Hosts an Online Radio Show Called MAGA First News

Boykin is the president and founder of the organization Gays for Trump. He also hosts a regular online radio show, MAGA First News.

4. Boykin Once Performed for a Porn Service Called the Men with Cams Voyeur Club

Boykin told the Daily Beast that when he was a 23 year old, he performed for a porn service called the Men with Cams Voyeur Club. He told the Daily Beast that he masturbated in front of his webcam; he also said that he sold his own personal sex toy and autographed pairs of his underwear. Boykin, who is now 40 years old, said that he had changed, and that people shouldn’t judge him for something he did as a young man. “This is not something I would do today,” he said. “If people are going to hold on to something I did from 20 years ago, so be it. But really, people change.”

5. Boykin Opposes Letting Transgender Troops Serve in the Military

Back in 2018, Boykin told the Daily Beast that transgender soldiers are “mentally challenged” and that they could be too much of an expense for the military to handle. “As long as there are troops and veterans out there who are not getting the care that they should… I couldn’t care less about transgender [people] getting an elective surgery,” Boykin told the Daily Beast. He added, “People already have enough problems with PTSD, I don’t think it’s a good idea to give someone going through that type of change a weapon. They might snap and turn it on their fellow soldiers.”