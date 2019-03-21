Poll: 38 Percent of New Yorkers Have an ‘Unfavorable’ View of Ocasio Cortez

A whopping 38 percent of voters in New York State say they have an “unfavorable” view of freshman congress member Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, according to a new poll released by Quinnipiac on March 21. Just 31 percent of those polled said they had a “favorable” view of Ocasio Cortez, who is often seen as a rising star on the national stage. The Democratic Socialist had low approval ratings among New Yorkers across the board, with just 40 percent of non-white voters and 38 percent of millenials saying they had a favorable view of her. 75 percent of Republicans polled said they had an unfavorable view of Ocasio Cortez, and 50 percent of white voters without a college degree disapproved of the freshman congresswoman.

New Yorkers Said Ocasio Cortez Was a ‘Villain’ for Her Handling of Amazon

Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

The Quinnipiac poll comes days after a Sienna College survey found that 38 percent of New Yorkers identified Ocasio Cortez as a “villain” for her role in Amazon’s decision to back out of putting a new headquarters in place in New York City. The Sienna College poll found that two thirds of New York voters said that it was “bad for New York” to have Amazon cancel its plans to build a new headquarters in Long Island City. And the poll showed that overwhelmingly, most New Yorkers blamed Ocasio Cortez for helping to derail the deal which would have brought Amazon to the state.

“At least 63 percent of Democrats, Republicans and independents, upstaters and downstaters, men and women, young and old, black and white New Yorkers agree: Amazon pulling out of Queens was bad for New York. Even 56 percent of self-described liberals think it was bad for New York,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “While some may have celebrated Amazon’s announcement to pull the plug, the vast majority of New Yorkers of every stripe thought it was bad for the Empire State.

“Who do New Yorkers blame? Well, there’s certainly blame enough to go around. More people think that Amazon, Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, the State Senate, and local Queens activists were villains in this saga than they were heroes. However, voters say the biggest villain was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Only 12 percent call her hero, while 38 percent label her a villain,” Greenberg said. “Amazon itself was seen as the biggest villain among Democrats, but Republicans and independents had Ocasio-Cortez as far and away the largest villain, followed by the local Queens activists.”