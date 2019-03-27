Tati & Ted on Black Ink Crew

"Black Ink Crew" Season 5 Cast The reality series Black Ink Crew follows the daily operations and staff members who deal with a ton of drama at tattoo shop in Harlem, New York. The show is entering its 5th season and the excitement hasn't slowed down since last year. Starting its new season tonight, there will be two hour-long episodes playing back-to-back for the premiere. The first episode is titled "Hail Ceaser!" and focuses on the grand opening of Ceaser's new shop. Episode 2 is titled "Teddy's Playhouse" and on this episode, Ceaser's old office becomes a "boom boom room", according to The reality series Black Ink Crew follows the daily operations and staff members who deal with a ton of drama at tattoo shop in Harlem, New York. The show is entering its 5th season and the excitement hasn't slowed down since last year. Starting its new season tonight, there will be two hour-long episodes playing back-to-back for the premiere. The first episode is titled "Hail Ceaser!" and focuses on the grand opening of Ceaser's new shop. Episode 2 is titled "Teddy's Playhouse" and on this episode, Ceaser's old office becomes a "boom boom room", according to VH1 . Episode 3 is called "Bianca" and episode 4 is titled "Welcome to Hell." For more information on what's to come this season with the cast, click through our gallery. (VH1)

Tati and Ted have some issues to resolve on tonight’s episode of Black Ink Crew after Kitty and Bae told Tati they saw Ted having a “dinner date” with the new girl Krystal.

For those who need a recap of the show, VH1’s description reads: “Black Ink Crew chronicles the daily operations and staff drama of an expanding Harlem tattoo empire — now with a shop in Atlanta — that serves a growing celebrity clientele. The diverse cast includes Ceaser, owner and creator of the Black Ink brand; quick-witted and fiery receptionist Sky; shop manager and Ceaser’s cousin Ted; and tattoo artists Donna, Walt, Melody, Young Bae and O’S**t.”

Last week on Black Ink Crew, Tati nearly lost her temper with Ted after catching him chatting with Krystal alone in the back room of the shop. Knowing she can come off as “aggressive” sometimes, she was thinking about apologizing to Ted for her behavior, which is when Kitty and Bae decide to drop the date bomb on her.

In a clip from tonight’s episode, Tati sits down with Kitty and Bae and explains that she felt like she should apologize for snapping off on Ted, saying “you know me, sometimes my approach comes off as aggressive. So I just need to work on how I react to things. I feel kind of bad, to be honest with you.”

Kitty and Bae share a look, which Tati catches immediately. “Kitty I know that look, what are you not telling me?” Kitty explains that they saw Ted and Krystal having coffee, which Bae interrupts to say “no, it was definitely dinner.” The promo shows a flashback clip of the group when they noticed Ted out with Krystal, and after they drop the news to Tati, Kitty tells her to try not jump to conclusions.

Tati doesn’t take the news of Ted possibly “f–king Krystal on the low,” very well. “Yo, f–k this, I’m gonna go find him right motherf–king now,” she says as she gets up and takes off racing through the casino to confront Ted. She looks ready to tear his hotel room door off the hinges as she beats on the door, trying to get him to let her in.

The clip cuts off just as she walks up to Ted, who was curled up in some cozy teddy bear pajamas, sound asleep in his hotel room, so it isn’t clear if Tati flies off the handle or not, but knowing Tati’s temper, fans can expect there to be a showdown.

What do you think will happen between Ted and Tati? Do you think Ted will admit to the date? Let us know in the comments below and tune in tonight at 9/8c on VH1 to catch the newest episode of Black Ink Crew.

