Samiel ‘Blacc Sam’ Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom is the only brother of the late Nipsey Hussle. On Sunday, March 31, Nipsey Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times in Los Angeles. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A suspect is still at large.

Sam and Nipsey were extremely close and were the best of friends. In 2017, they went into business together, opening The Marathon Clothing not too far from where they grew up in Los Angeles.

Blacc Sam has not released a statement about his brother’s death. Some social media users believe that he was one of two other men shot on Sunday afternoon. This information has not been confirmed or denied by the LAPD.

1. His Brother Died From Gunshot Wounds to His Head & Torso

On Sunday afternoon, just before 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, police say that a male, believed to be in his 20s, walked up to Nipsey Hussle in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing, and fired off multiple shots.

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, a man is seen walking toward The Marathon Clothing. Sources told TMZ that the suspect had a “tense” conversation about Nipsey before he left to get a gun, only to return a short time later and open fire. The conversation involved accusations that Nipsey had “snitched to cops,” according to witnesses.

In the video, the suspect is seen shooting Nipsey once, walking away, and then returning to shoot him again. The suspect is seen doing this one more time before fleeing the scene. He is still on the loose.

Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to the LA County Medical Coroner.

2. There Are Rumors That Blacc Sam Was Also Shot & Is Currently in Critical Condition

Two other people were injured in Sunday’s shooting, according to the LAPD.

“Three victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted shortly after the shooting.

While the department has not given an update on the other two victims, nor have their names been released, several rumors are circulating that one of the victims is Nipsey’s brother, Blacc Sam.

Several social media users have been tweeting about Blacc Sam, wondering if he had also been shot. You can see some of those tweets below.

3. He Co-Owns The Marathon Clothing With Nipsey Hussle

In 2017, Blacc Sam joined forces with Nipsey Hussle and opened The Marathon Clothing, a clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Blacc Sam and his brother held a huge grand opening event for the store on June 17, 2017. Not only did friends and family come out to support, but fans were lined up outside as well. The brothers had the support of several big names in the entertainment industry, including 21 Savage, Russell Westbrook, Vegas Jones, and Demarcus Cousins.

“The flagship store has all kinds of futuristic features, including programmable technology built into the store’s design along with products for exclusive Nipsey releases. Customers can download a special app that will help them activate special features when they purchase a particular item in the store,” XXL Magazine reported at the time.

The store carries a variety of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other products, most with the word “Crenshaw” written on them as a nod to the area where the Asghedom brothers grew up.

Additionally, Blacc Sam is listed as the owner of the Margaret Boutte Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization. There does not appear to be an active website for the organization, however.

According to his IMDb page, Sam starred in 10 Rings with Nipsey Hussle, a documentary that was released last year.

4. He Traveled to His Dad’s Home Land of Eritrea in 2004 & in 2018

Blacc Sam is of African descent. His mom is African American and his dad was born and raised in Eritrea, located on the Red Sea coast of Africa. Although Sam and Nipsey were born in the U.S., they have been very proud of their roots. In fact, they both traveled to Africa to see their dad’s homeland in 2004 and again in 2018.

“With his brother Samiel and their dad, Hussle met the Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and sat down with the Ministry of Information’s website for a wide-ranging interview about his life and experiences growing up in Los Angeles in a culture of gang violence,” CNN reports.

Hussle opened up about the experience in an interview with Complex back in 2010.

“It was A1. At first, I experienced culture shock. The shit that we rely on day-to-day out here, your cell phone, Internet, e-mail, and your females, [laughs] and your daily movement, it’s all cut off once you get out there. It’s more about the interaction with people,” he told the outlet.

5. He’s Been Arrested at Least Twice & Rumors Circulated That His Brother Bailed Him out of Jail Last Year

Blacc Sam has been a huge supporter of his brother over the years. However, an incident a few years ago saw Blacc Sam arrested.

According to Hot New HipHop, Hussle got into an argument with his former manager, Eugene “Big U” Henley in 2011 and Blacc Sam stepped in to defend his sibling.

“This evening the two men got into [a] physical altercation near the alley at the rear of the Shell gas station at Crenshaw and Slauson in Hyde Park. According to eyewitnesses, Nipsey’s brother, Samiel Asghedom pulled out a gun to defend his brother and fired into the air to end the conflict. That’s when an LAPD officer arrived on the scene and fired at the brother, missing him,” the outlet reported.

There have also been reports that Blacc Sam was in jail in 2018, though it’s unclear why. There were rumors that Hussle paid $1 million bond for his brother, but Hussle denied those rumors.

“Sam bailed himself out. Putsomerespectonhisname,” he wrote, presumably on Twitter, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

