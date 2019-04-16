Boonrod: Dog Rescued at Sea in Thailand

More than 130 miles off the coast in the Gulf of Thailand, a stranded and shivering dog was discovered by oil rig workers clinging to life on a pole at the bottom of the drilling platform.

A series of Facebook posts chronicled the rescue of the marooned brown Aspin dog who is believed to have fallen from a fishing trawler and swam to the rig. It’s not clear where he’d fallen into the gulf or how far he swam, but as was reported by Vitisak Payalaw, of the Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production oil drilling team, waves could have overcome the dog and it would have been lost to the sea.

As was reported first in the Bangkok Post, Payalaw posted scores of images of the rescue and later, updates on the dog’s condition. Payalaw said he’d adopt the dog if it was not claimed. It’s now in the care of vets and Watchdog Thailand.

The rig crew gave it a name, translated loosely to ‘survivor’, in Thai it translates to “making a spiritual donation for good luck in the future.”

Somehow, the name just fits perfectly: Boonrod.

Here’s what you need to know:

On Friday April 12, Workers Saw Boonrod Hanging on to the Lowest Rung of a Barnacle-Encrusted Rig, Shivering & Clinging to Life

On his Facebook page, Payalaw wrote, “Floating dog in the middle of the sea, Gulf of Thailand! DOG IS RESCUED FROM THE GULF OF THAILAND!”

Workers Quickly Devised a Rescue Plan

A four-member rescue team used a rope to harness the dog and pulled him to safety, the Bangkok Post reported.

It was nightfall before the rescue was accomplished.

“The (dog) is being moved to the boat side. The team made a special large cage to keep the (dog) comfortable during the journey.”

The rescue team!

Over the Next 24 Hours, Boonrod Was Cared For, Fed & Comforted by Workers. Watchdog Thailand Documented Boonrod’s Rescue on Facebook

Translated from Thai, it’s explained that after rescuers got Boonrod safely on board, they washed him with fresh water to remove the salt from his body. It was reported he was very weak and “sleeps with a sad eye.”

As workers tended to him, others began to quickly erect a cage for him until a boat could come from the mainland and bring the dog ashore.

Payalaw, a rig engineer, was emotional as he wrote about Boonrod. And when the boat arrived to bring Boonrod to shore where he’d receive proper veterinary care, Payalaw wrote, “You can smile now.”

Boonrod is a Very Lucky Dog. But Some Say, He Saved Himself By Swimming to the Rig Believing He’d Be Rescued. When Caregivers Arrived, Boonrod Moved Slowly But Soon, Embraced the Volunteers

Watchdog Thailand reported that by Sunday, Boonrod had been picked up form the oil rig and was on his way to safety and care by volunteers.

Boonrod Was Cleaned & Checked Out by Vets. He Acclimated Quickly & Appears Happy & Grateful

Understanding now that he was safe, Boonrod was calm if not still a little pensive and curious maybe, as he was washed by volunteers.

Soon, he was just a happy dog.

Reporter: *wipes away tears of joy*