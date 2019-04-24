Charity ‘Sunshine’ Tillemann-Dick Dead: Opera Singer Dies at 35

Charity Tillemann-Dick, the aspiring opera singer who was known as “Sunshine,” has died at the age of 35. Charity received two transplanted lungs during her life. She was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary hypertension at 20. The condition causes oxygen to not be absorbed into the body, which puts more stress on the heart.

Her sad passing was announced in a Facebook post on April 23 from Abby Wright, the host of the “Peace of Persistence” podcast. Charity appeared as a guest on the show in September 2017.

Wright wrote on Facebook, in part, “Our hearts are broken. In this moment, the world is dark. But Charity’s rays extend far beyond her tragic finale on this earthly stage. Her light continues to illuminate the hearts of thousands and, in that way, Charity is with us always. She is our hero. We love her.”

Charity Had Her First Lung Transplant in 2009

In 2012, Charity, a native of Denver, Colorado, told CBS News about her first lung transplant in 2009 saying it was an emergency procedure. It was made worse when the lung didn’t take. Thankfully, after a period on advanced life support, a second match was found.

Charity released a book about her life, “The Encore,” in October 2017.

Among those who pay tribute to Charity on the singer’s official website is former Second Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who said, “Like any great performer, Charity Tillemann-Dick captures her audience’s heart right from the beginning. Her journey follows an improbable course from the majesty of the great Rocky Mountains, to the glittering concert halls of Europe, to the quiet rooms of grief and death. But she doesn’t end there. This intimate view into a courageous woman’s long, dark night will remind you of the stars that light your bleakest hours, and make you grateful for every sunrise.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side