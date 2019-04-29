John Singleton’s Daughter Cleopatra Battles Grandmother Over Handling of Estate

Famed Boyz N The Hood writer and director John Singleton’s daughter Cleopatra Singleton, 19, and his mother, Shelia Ward, have been locked in a bitter dispute over who should handle his estate. The private battle went public late last week after Singleton’s mother filed legal papers seeking to become the temporary conservator of his estate, while Cleopatra sought to block her efforts.

Singleton suffered a stroke on April 17 and passed away this afternoon after being taken off of life support. A public statement issued by the family explained their decision to remove him from life support. It also revealed that Singleton had “quietly suffered” from hypertension.



John Singleton’s Mother Asserts He was Unable to Make Decisions After his Stroke

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ward’s lawyer filed a form with the Los Angeles Superior Court on April 25 seeking temporary control over Singleton’s estate. Ward currently serves as her son’s personal and business manager. Legal documents filed by Ward included a form from a physician stating that Singleton is incapacitated and cannot make his own personal or financial decisions.

Singleton’s Mother Claims he had a “Lucrative Settlement” in the Works

Ward revealed that prior to falling ill, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker “was engaged in several business projects and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement on or about April 30, 2019.” No other details about the settlement were provided.

Shelia’s LinkedIn page shows that she has been the business manager for Singleton’s New Deal Productions since 1995. She is also listed as the executive director of the Dakar Foundation, which is represented as “a private foundation whose primary focus is providing educational resources for school-aged children. The foundation was established by John Singleton in 1992 and has supported Higher Education along with Arts education, Foster Care programs and Self-esteem building seminars. The foundation conducts a filmmaking workshop for teens during Youth Month.”

In California, A judge may appoint a temporary conservator to take care of a conservatee’s immediate needs and decisions, usually for a fixed period of time, between 30-60 days. A judge can appoint a temporary conservator until a permanent conservator is selected. It is unclear if the conservatorship has been awarded to Ward.

Singleton’s Daughter Wanted her Grandfather or Brother Appointed as Conservator

Cleopatra Singleton refuted her grandmother’s claims in a Los Angeles Superior Court declaration on Friday, saying her father was not in a coma and that Ward was misrepresenting his medical condition. She went on to state that the family had met with doctors last week and she was told her father’s condition was improving and that he could potentially be out of the ICU within five days.

“Although they do not have a concrete diagnosis, my dad is progressing every day…he is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal,” she responded in her court filings.

The Xavier University sophomore said she views Ward’s current role as Singleton’s business manager as a potential conflict of interest, preferring to see her grandfather Danny Singleton or older brother Maasai Singleton placed in the role of conservator.

There’s Been Long-Standing Tension Between Cleopatra Singleton and Shelia Ward



According to TMZ, the battle between Singleton’s seven children and his mother is not new. The news agency says Cleopatra believes Ward will liquidate Singleton’s assets, leaving nothing for his heirs Justice, Maasai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis, and Seven. “She has abused this position particularly pertaining to the support of his children. Sadly my father’s allowed his mother to stay in that position out of fear and obligation to her,” she asserted.