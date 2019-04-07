Gloria Etchison, Herman Cain’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 4, President Trump announced that is nominating Herman Cain to a spot on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Cain, the former chief of Godfather’s Pizza, was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012. But Cain backed out of race after a number of women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

A woman named Ginger White has said that she and Cain had an on again, off again affair that lasted 13 years. White says that she has phone records to prove that she was in a relationship with Cain. Cain admitted to knowing White, but said they never had a sexual relationship.

When Cain was a candidate for the presidency, at least four women accused him of sexual misconduct. One woman, Sharon Bialek, says that Herman Cain groped and propositioned her after she asked him for help getting her job back. At the time, Cain’s campaign denied the allegations and said that Bialek had only made the accusations because she was short of cash.

Herman Cain is married to Gloria Etchison. She has said that none of the allegations against her husband are true because, in her words, “he totally respects women.” The two first met when they were both college students in the 1960s. Here’s what you need to know about Gloria Etchison:

1. She Is an Atlanta Native Who Graduated from Morris Brown College

Herman Cain and Gloria Etchison first met when they were students at two historically black colleges in Atlanta, Georgia. He was attending Morehouse College, while she was a student at Morris Brown College. Cain says that he first saw Etchison on the street corner. He was in the grocery store where he had a part time job; she was walking down the street with a high school friend of Cain’s. The couple finally went on their first date nearly one year later. After that first date – -a trip to the movies — Cain says that neither one of them had any interest in anyone else.

“It was magic from that moment on, and so I didn’t go out with anyone else. Neither did Gloria,” Cain wrote.

The couple tied the know on June 23, 1968.

2. She & Herman Cain Have Two Grown Children & Three Grandchildren

Gloria and Herman Cain have two children: Melanie, who was born in 1971, and Vincent, born in 1977. Gloria was a stay at home mother whose role was apparently to provide “stability” to the family while Herman worked long hours. The Cains now have three grandchildren too.

3. Cain Called Her 1 of His ‘Paramount Joys’ & Praised Her ‘Unassuming’ Character

Cain has often praised his wife for her steady, “unassuming” nature and her support for him. He has called her, along with his children and grandchildren, one of the “paramount joys” of his life. During his presidential run, Cain described his wife as follows:

“My wife represents that calm and tranquility that I look forward to seeing when I get home. She will be introduced in terms of some limited exposure, but it’s not her style for her to be with me on every campaign stop because, number one, it’s grueling, and I want her to continue to be the nucleus for that calm and tranquility that you want for your family. I’m an unconventional candidate, as you know, and we’re running an unconventional campaign, and the involvement of my family is also going to be unconventional, although you will see them on a selected basis.”

4. She Has Worked as a Teacher & a Librarian

Gloria has worked as a teacher and as a librarian. But for most of the Cains’ marriage, she was a full time homemaker. “Throughout our life together, she has been primarily the person who has taken care of the home because I moved around a lot,” Cain told the Atlantic. He has often praised her cooking, saying that the Sunday dinner she prepares — a rib roast, collard greens, and sweet potatoes — is the meal he wants on his deathbed.

5. She Was Nervous When Cain Announced His Plans to Run for President

Cain wrote that when he first told his wife that he might run for president, she was nervous about the idea. “What’s your greatest fear about my running?” he asked her, according to his book.

“That you might win!” she answered.

“Is that all there is?”

“No,” she said. “I’ve seen you do the impossible before, by the grace of God.”