Herman Cain: Former GOP Candidate, Pizza CEO Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Former Republican presidential candidate and Godfather’s Pizza CEO Herman Cain has died of complications from coronavirus, a spokesman announced on his website Thursday morning.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — as passed away, Dan Calabrese said. “He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward.”

Cain was a cancer survivor, and had been in an Atanta, Georgia, hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Calabrese added that doctors initially believed Cain would recover, but “he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

Cain was 74.