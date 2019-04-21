Is Chick-fil-A open on Easter Sunday 2019? If you were hoping to replace your easter eggs with chicken for Easter brunch or lunch, you will be out of luck, at least when it comes to the famous chicken sandwich franchise.

Some people would rather eat out on Easter Sunday than make food at home, and Chick-fil-A is always a fan favorite, even as its owners’ religious stances cause controversy in other corners.

However, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday 2019. As an aside, although it won’t work on Easter Sunday, back in November 2018, Chick-fil-A announced that it was now offering delivery of its food. You can read more about that later in this article too.

It’s not a given, though, that Chick-fil-A will be closed on every religious holiday. For example, Chick-fil-A was open on Good Friday this year.

However, Easter is on Easter Sunday, and the chain is famously never open on Sundays, so even if it wasn’t Easter, Chick-fil-A would be closed on April 21, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays – All Sundays

It’s not surprising that Chick-fil-A would close on family-centered holidays or on Easter Sunday because of its founder’s background. The chain restaurants are also not open on Sundays, which is unusual in the industry. The chain’s website explains the history of that decision; it dates back to the founder, Truett Cathy.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

Don’t worry. Chick-fil-A will be back open on Monday.

Chick-fil-A Does Have Suggestions for an Easter Egg Hunt

Since Chick-fil-A is focused on chicken, it would make sense that easter egg hunts would be a thing the chain promotes.

“An Easter egg hunt provides all the essential elements for a great holiday tradition: candy, competition and, most importantly, quality time together. To get the party hopping, we put together a checklist with some eggstra ideas your whole family can enjoy this Easter weekend,” the website says in a post from April 2019.

The chain suggests:

Get a hop on the basics: Gather Easter baskets and crinkle paper or Easter grass

Purchase plastic, fillable eggs

Fill plastic eggs with candy and other prizes. Personalized coupons and fun notes are also great egg fillers. Try these on for size!

“This coupon is good for a movie night of your choice.”

“Grab a friend and bunny hop for 15 seconds.”

“Tell someone your ‘bunniest’ joke.” Prepare snacks in advance Purchase a Chick-fil-A Fruit Tray or Garden Salad Tray and serve it in a decorative bowl or extra basket. Let us do the chopping to save you time!

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Cool Wraps are handy snacks for guests while they hunt for eggs. Set the table Gather flowers and greenery from your yard (or local flower shop) for a homegrown centerpiece. Organize and hide the eggs for an Easter egg hunt that’s fun for all ages Organize plastic eggs and egg stuffers based on age groups (toddlers, kids and teens).

Designate spots for each age group and hide eggs according to age ability level.

Keep count of how many eggs you hide in each section to track coupon- and prize-winners. An added bonus, this step will help you from discovering mystery eggs in the weeks to come!

Establish egg hunt ground rules like no pushing or opening the eggs until all eggs are found.

Have fun!

You can read the entire checklist here. Just don’t expect to find a Chick-fil-A restaurant open on Sunday to purchase the items suggested, including trays.

Chick-fil-A Now Offers a Delivery Option

Come Monday, you can even get Chick-fil-A delivered to your home, depending on where you live, anyway.

Chick-fil-A now delivers. “Chick-fil-A customers no longer need to leave their homes to enjoy the Original Chicken Sandwich and other favorite menu items,” a press release reads. “…the restaurant company is officially offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers to their favorite national and local businesses.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in the press release. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

You can read more about Chick-fil-A’s delivery service here.

Chick-fil-A Does Close on Some Holidays That Don’t Fall on Sundays

An example of a holiday that Chick-fil-A closed in honor of: Thanksgiving. Chick-fil-A posted the following information on its website about Thanksgiving Day 2018, saying, “We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird. We hope you have the chance to do the same.”

Remember operating hours vary by restaurant, and you can find your local restaurant’s operating hours here. You can find the Chick-fil-A menu here.

By the way, Chick-fil-A is not open on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, either. The website for Chick-fil-A explains, “Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We hope you have a happy holiday season filled with the gift of time spent with friends and family. Merry Christmas!”

In addition to providing store hours and addresses, Chick-fil-A’s website allows you to find out how many Chick-fil-A restaurants exist in a radius around a location you choose. You can do that here.