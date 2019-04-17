Madeira Bus Crash: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A bus crash in the region of Madeira has left at least 28 people dead, according to a report by BBC.

Early reports peg the death count to include 17 women and 11 men, most of them German tourists. The number of injured or wounded people is not known, but several local media sites have mentioned the high number of ambulances in the area of Santa Cruz, where the crash took place.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Bus Crashed on the Portuguese Island of Madeira

'28 dead' after tourist coach veers off road and smashes into house in Madeira https://t.co/JqHHelP0aK pic.twitter.com/Z5bhKOnPdh — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 17, 2019

The location of the crash was on one of the islands of Madeira, an autonomous region of Portugal comprised of four islands off the northwest coast of Africa. The crash specifically took place in Santa Cruz.

According to DailyMail, 55 people were traveling on the bus at the time of the incident, and at least fourteen ambulances were on the scene. Mayor Filipe Souza of Santa Cruz told reporters immediately following the accident, “There are dead but it is not clear how many.”

2. The Coach Bus Was Filled With German Tourists at the Time of the Incident

#Breaking: Just in – At least 28 people killed in a tragic accident, when a bus overturned in the island of #Madeira a island of #Portugal. pic.twitter.com/awJDYHlDQ6 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) April 17, 2019

According to UK Site Mirror, the bus was filled with German tourists at the time of the incident. However, identities have not been released, and exact numbers of dead and injured have not been released. Early reports estimate at least 28 people to be dead.

According to The Irish Sun, the incident took place near a botanical garden within the hotel district of Canixo, which the publication describes as “a quiet coastal community in the south-east of Madeira.”

3. The Cause of the Crash Is Unclear in Early Reports

Per UK site Mirror, local reports have given conflicting information about the cause of the crash, some saying the driver lost control of the bus turning around a bend, and others saying that the brakes failed.

Though the exact details of the group are still unknown, Telegraph reports that the bus was carrying 55 passengers and one guide, and was headed towards Funchal.

4. Local Reports Confirm the Bus Went Down a Hill & Collided Into a House

Video from Madeira Newspaper shows passengers being rescued from the tourist that went down a hill and landed on a house, in Caniço, Madeira. #madeira #accident https://t.co/OgMUiEPxf4 — Emanuel Nunes (@Emanuel__Nunes) April 17, 2019

Local media has started to show pictures and confirm reports that the bus rolled down a hill and collided into a house, coming to a stop. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time.

Per The Telegraph, Sousa said, “I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people.”

5. It’s Not Known if There Were Any Americans Onboard

It’s not yet clear if the coach bus was strictly filled with German tourists, or if people from other countries like the United States were involved in the incident.