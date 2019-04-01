Nipsey Hussle Was to Meet With LAPD About Gang Violence

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said that he, LAPD Chief Michel Moore, and Nipsey Hussle were supposed to meet today, Monday April 1, to begin a discussion on how to curb gang violence. The meet was also to include Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Hussle was gunned down in South LA Sunday afternoon outside Marathon Clothing, his store, at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

The brazen daytime shooting, where Hussle, 33, was killed and two others were wounded, is being called gang-related by the LAPD.

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

“We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad.”

Many think the meeting should go forward.

Meet anyway. Find a way to accomplish those goals.

https://t.co/j1GCSrFKpu — Fiyah ✊🏾 Angelou (@SweetKixx) April 1, 2019

And in a reply to Roc Nation’s tweet of condolence, it was noted too that the meeting needs to be held.

Please keep the meeting with the LAPD commissioner tomorrow at 4pm. It’s what Nipsey would have wanted. The future of black youth was in his hands and mind. Please continue it. — SURA (@SuraTewolde) April 1, 2019

“Please keep the meeting with the LAPD commissioner tomorrow at 4pm. It’s what Nipsey would have wanted. The future of black youth was in his hands and mind. Please continue it.”

Some have suggested this meeting may have led to his murder and coincides with the LAPD statement that the shooting may have been connected to gang violence and his efforts to tackle that by working with police might have provided motive.

It appears in follow-up tweets, Soboroff may be committed to moving forward.

.@NipseyHussle #RIP sir. Many of us will join together to stop what ever caused your, and so many other tragic unnecessary killings. — Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

“.@NipseyHussle #RIP sir. Many of us will join together to stop what ever caused your, and so many other tragic unnecessary killings.”

I refuse to believe @S_C_ and @RocNation will let Nipseys murder go until we have answers. If LAPD can’t provide I can see them making sure a proper investigation is done. Nipsey was too important of a man not to. — Hunter Sr. (@shawn_vincentj) April 1, 2019

“I refuse to believe @S_C_ and @RocNation will let Nipseys murder go until we have answers. If LAPD can’t provide I can see them making sure a proper investigation is done. Nipsey was too important of a man not to.”

Who gonna sit in his place today at 4. @LAPDHQ Gang violence and it's end should be all of our priorities. Worldwide. Especially n this city.. The city of Angels.. Who is going to step up. Kids n cages like #Freedomtown from #Scarface. @RocNation Who has the skin 2 bare it — AMoneyMitch (@Tre_LB) April 1, 2019

“Who gonna sit in his place today at 4. @LAPDHQ Gang violence and it’s end should be all of our priorities. Worldwide. Especially n this city.. The city of Angels.. Who is going to step up. Kids n cages like #Freedomtown from #Scarface. @RocNation Who has the skin 2 bare it.”

Soboroff said that “A weekend in Los Angeles with incidents of tragic violence this needs to simply STOP.”

And Moore tweeted, “Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life.”

Tonight's homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that's 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life. pic.twitter.com/1fsJXCcflS — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 1, 2019

Join us live tomorrow at 8:30 am for a press conference in which @LAPDChiefMoore will address the surge in violence in the city of Los Angeles & there will be an update on the murder investigation of Nipsey Hussle. Reminder, any info on this tragic homicide, call 323-786-5175. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

The hip-hop community is in mourning over the senseless killing of the rapper, philanthropist, entrepreneur and community leader.

“Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.”

Rip Nipsey Hussle. May God have mercy on your soul and bring peace to your family and friends. You ARE a light and an inspiration to us all. And we gonna keep running this marathon. That yellow tape ain’t the finish line it’s the beginning of the victory lap. Legacy. 💙… — “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) April 1, 2019

“Rip Nipsey Hussle. May God have mercy on your soul and bring peace to your family and friends. You ARE a light and an inspiration to us all. And we gonna keep running this marathon. That yellow tape ain’t the finish line it’s the beginning of the victory lap. Legacy. 💙…”

The LAPD is looking for suspect responsible for yesterday’s deadly shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle in South LA — fans remain gathered outside his clothing store, The Marathon on Slauson Ave. #RIPNIP #RIPNipsey #HussleForever pic.twitter.com/BNtDBhZsTl — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 1, 2019

An hour or so before he was gunned down, Nipsey Hussle tweeted this cryptic message:

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

For full Nipsey Hussle coverage, go here.