Nipsey Hussle Vigil Stampede: Fear of Shots Fired Causes Chaos

Calls of shots fired during a vigil for Nipsey Hussle on Monday night inspired a panic that led to an apparent stampede, according to multiple firsthand reports on Twitter. The LAPD has since reported that there was no known shooting at the event. However, per evening news anchor Jeff Vaughn, the LAPD has confirmed at least two people injured in in the ensuing stampede, which took place in Hyde Park at Slauson and Crenshaw.

The LAPD has issued the following statement on the incident:

Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss. We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area.

Additionally, an LAPD media relations spokesperson said there were no shots heard at the vigil, and that no one is being treated for gunshot wounds.

One user initially tweeted, “Nah this shit ain’t no joke. Everyone be safe out here! Shots were just fired by the marathon store on slauson & Crenshaw!!! 3 people claimed to be on the floor.”

However, another user disputed that statement, tweeting, “The vigil didn’t get shot up. I was right there against the wall of the juice spot. It was a fight and bottles broke so people thought it was shots ans started running. Now afterwards it got crazy cause some shit went down in the intersection and some people were down.” Another report relayed that a person was hit by a car after a stampede took place in the parking lot.

It’s common in fast-breaking situations for there to be conflicting, and even wrong, reports early on.

Here are some videos of the crowd and ensuing stampede, after shots were fired:

According to The New York Times, the area where Hussle was shot and killed has become a memorial site for fans, friends and community members to pay homage to the slain rapper. One person named Lesly Marroquin said to the publication, “He meant everything to the community. This was all him. His music, he speaks real facts. He talks about how he grew up. He wanted people to see what he went through, to show people they could change. He was a role model.”

However, at the vigil on Monday evening, the massive crowd that appeared to pay respect to the fallen mogul seemed to fall into chaos. A number of videos have been posted to Twitter, showing widespread panic as people tried to leave the vigil as quickly as possible.

Looks like police carried a man then a woman out the area. Paramedics working on them. @FOXLA flying over. This is happening during a vigil for rapper @NipseyHussle who was gunned down Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fseUFU8qWe — Leah Uko (@LeahUko) April 2, 2019

One user tweeted, “Six people stabbed. Oh my goodness. And throwing rocks and candles at the police. This ain’t what Nip would’ve wanted at all ”

LAPD moves in to break up crowd at Nipsey Hussle vigil. Huge crowd gathered after the rapper was murdered Sunday outside his store on Crenshaw and Slauson. A few people injured when a fight broke out. A few injured people carried by police to paramedics pic.twitter.com/lzB1F7tgSO — Christine Devine (@DevineNews) April 2, 2019

“Can’t even have a vigil for Nipsey Hussle without it turning to chaos,” one user tweeted.

HydePark #NipseyHustle memorial a fight breaks out and people start running. Several injured in the stampede LAFD responding. LAPD asking for backup. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/n3Sk2SOe2T — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) April 2, 2019

Police make a line as the crowd refuses to leave at the corner of Slauson Ave. at Crenshaw Blvd. after vigil for rapper Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/aKI4Tj6ACn — Genaro Molina (@GenaroMolina47) April 2, 2019

The memorial for Hussle was “huge,” according to reporter Veronica Miracle, who estimated hundreds attended the event, at least:

The memorial in front of @NipseyHussle’s store is huge. Hundreds of people are still gathered. The crowd has hardly shrunk since late last night. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/NWICnVqgRZ — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 1, 2019

Another user tweeted, “Folks just got shot at the Nipsey Hussle vigil at 3420. Smfh. Man they messing up the integrity of the business. Two shootings in two days. Smfh.”

At least one person is injured. Blood everywhere next to this person. The stampede at @NipseyHussle’s memorial may have started because of a loud noise that people thought was a gunshot. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/tnuKIsZi9d — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

In another video, reporter Veronica Miracle showcased how quickly the stampede transpired, as several people appear to have lost their shoes and various items in the chaos:

Look at all of the shoes people lost during the stampede… an area where candles were lit near the @NipseyHussle memorial area was also trampled. Police still trying to clear the area. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/c4dmnE2K7V — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019