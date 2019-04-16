Notre Dame Fire: Crown of Thorns, Other Relics Saved

Notre Dame Cathedral housed some of Christendom’s most sacred religious relics, included the Crown of Thorns.

Thankfully, the Crown of Thorns – and some of the cathedral’s other precious relics – survived the fire that partially destroyed the famous landmark on April 15, 2019, according to Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris.

“Thanks to the @PompiersParis, the police and the municipal agents who realized tonight a formidable human chain to save the works of #OurDame. The crown of thorns, the tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place,” she wrote on Twitter.

Merci aux @PompiersParis, aux policiers et aux agents municipaux qui ont réalisé ce soir une formidable chaîne humaine pour sauver les œuvres de #NotreDame. La couronne d'épines, la tunique de Saint Louis et plusieurs autres œuvres majeures sont à présent en lieu sûr. pic.twitter.com/cbrGWCbL2N — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

The building itself is also noteworthy: Its website describes it as a “masterpiece of gothic art.” However, it’s what was inside that is even more precious. People lamented as much:

When it comes to artwork and relics, it’s not yet clear what else might have been lost after the blaze sparked at the famed cathedral in Paris. The roof and spire crumbled in the fire, but the entire building was not destroyed, and photos from inside show smoke billowing around what appears to be an intact altar. However, there were priceless antiquities housed inside Notre Dame. Although the cause is still under investigation, authorities suspect the blaze was an accident that might be linked to cathedral renovations.

Here what you need to know about some of the relics, artwork and artifacts kept inside Notre Dame:

The Crown of Thorns, a Nail & Piece of the Cross

The Crown of Thorns is one of the most precious relics in Christendom.

According to SFGate, the Crown of Thorns, which is displayed during Lent, “was believed to be placed on Jesus’ head leading up to his crucifixion.” It was stored “at the end of a nave of the cathedral, not readily visible to visitors,” The Sun reported.

According to AJC, this relic is not authenticated, but it’s believed to date to Christ’s Crucifixion. It’s described as “a braided circle of canes that according to Scripture, was placed on the head of Jesus Christ as he was tried by Pontius Pilot before his crucifixion,” the newspaper reported.

Notre Dame also housed a piece of what is said to be from the actual cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, SFGate reported. AJC reports that Notre Dame also contains a nail believed to be from Christ’s cross and a stone that was supposed to be from the crucifixion site of Jesus Christ.

The cathedral’s website confirms that the relics were there. It explains: “The relics of the passion presented at Notre-Dame de Paris are made up of a piece of the cross preserved in Rome and brought back by Saint Helena, mother of the Emperor Constantine, a nail of passion and the Holy crown of Thorns.”

The site explains further: “During the French Revolution, the relics will be deposited at the abbey of Saint-Denis and, devoid of their reliquaries, at the National Library. Following the Concordat of 1801, the Holy Crown is handed over in 1804, along with some other relics, to the Archbishop of Paris who assigns them to the treasure of the Cathedral on August 10, 1806. They are there preserved since then, entrusted to the canons of the Chapter in charge of their venerations and placed under the statutory guard of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.”

The Gargoyles

Notre Dame’s fame grew because of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. According to MyModernMet.com, the cathedral’s exterior featured “a menagerie of grotesques, stone creatures intended to protect the church from malevolent spirits” – the world-famous gargoyles. The gargoyles at Notre Dame date to the 1300s.

Famous Paintings & Statues

According to CNN, Notre Dame contained at least 76 paintings that represent “the New Testament’s Acts of the Apostles, including the crucifixion of St. Peter and the conversion of St. Paul.” They date to the 1600s and 1700s.

The cathedral also housed a Jean Jouevnet painting on the Virgin Mary called “The Visitation,” CNN reports, adding that a 1600s-era painting of St. Thomas Aquinas was also hanging inside Notre Dame.

Sixteen religious statues were safe because they were removed from the cathedral before the fire due to the renovation project underway there.

The Organ

The Great Organ at Notre Dame dated to the Middle Ages. The fate of the organ is not yet known. You can read about its background here.

The Stained-Glass Rose Windows

Today we have presumably lost some of the most beautiful stained glass windows ever made. North rose window of Notre Dame de Paris. (window dates from about 1250 and is 12.9 meters in diameter) pic.twitter.com/QBNaYJO9UW — European Art (@EuropeanArtHIST) April 15, 2019

The stained-glass rose windows at Notre Dame are world-famous. The South Rose window was “offered by King St. Louis” and dates to 1260, according to The Washington Post. According to the cathedral website, the three rose windows “constitute one of the great masterpieces of Christianity.” Whether they survived is not yet known.