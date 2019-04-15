Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Was the Historic Organ Destroyed?

Catholics around the world are watching in horror as the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris. Firefighters appeared to be struggling to get the flames under control, as smoke billowed high into the air over the city.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Early reports suggested that renovation work might have caused the fire. The spire at the top of the cathedral has collapsed and parts of the roof have appeared to cave in.

One of the items inside the cathedral that onlookers worried about is the historic organ. Its fate is not yet known.

The current organ at Notre Dame dates back to the 18th century. François Thierry is credited with reconstructing the massive instrument in the 1730s.

It is the largest organ in France. The Guardian reports that it has five keyboards, 109 stops and nearly 8,000 pipes.

The organ system underwent a major renovation in the early 1990s that lasted nearly three years. The project cost more than $2 million as the instrument was installed with more modern technology. According to the Christian Science Monitor, computers were linked to the pipes and foot pedals, “as well as to a musical-instrument digital interface (MIDI) that records and allows for instant replay, a voice synthesizer, a printer, and a telephone line to an office near Versailles.” The upgrades allowed musicians to compose new music and record it while sitting at the keyboard.