Sol Pais: Suspect Named in Denver Area, Columbine Threats

The FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say they’re seeking a woman named Sol Pais for a “potential credible threat” that led Columbine High School and other schools to go into lockout mode.

“To clarify, this is in connection with the school lockouts today in Jefferson County @JeffcoSchoolsCo @FBIDenver @JeffcoColorado @JEFFCOsecurity,” authorities wrote about Sol Pais.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, posted public alerts that named Sol Pais as the suspect.

The alleged threat comes just four days before the 20th anniversary of the April 20, 1999 Columbine attack in which students murdered 12 students and one teacher at Columbine High. April 16 is the 12th anniversary of the Virginia Tech mass shooting, which occurred on April 16, 2007.

That announcement came after authorities indicated that Columbine High School and a slew of other schools in the Denver, Colorado area had received “what appears to be a credible threat possibly involving the schools,” and were on “lockout,” meaning no one could get in or out, authorities say.However, school officials now say that students and staff are safe and will now be released from school normally. They were taking no chances, though.

“The @FBIDenver & JCSO are asking for the public’s help regarding a potential credible threat. Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado & made threats. She is armed & considered to be extremely dangerous,” wrote the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on Twitter.

CBS also reported that Sol Pais is the suspect in the Columbine and other school threats. Authorities indicated that people should approach Sol Pais with caution.

“Please call the FBI tipline at (303) 630-6227 where your call will be answered immediately if you have seen this individual or have information on her whereabouts. Please do not approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous,” wrote the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Here’s what you Need to Know:

Sol Pais Was Last Seen in the Foothills of Jefferson County, Authorities Say

“Have You Seen this Woman?” the Sheriff’s Department started its Facebook post on the matter.

“The FBI Denver Division and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help regarding a potential credible threat in the Denver metropolitan area related to the lockouts at Jeffco Public Schools today,” the Facebook post says. “Last night Sol Pais traveled to Colorado and made threats in the Denver metropolitan area. She is armed and considered to be extremely dangerous.”

Authorities provided this description of Sol Pais: “She is a white female, 18 years old, approximately 5’5″ in height, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants, and black boots. She was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County.”

The Aurora Police Department also shared information on the woman, writing, “#APDAlert @jeffcosheriffco is requesting to be on the look out for Sol Pais regarding the potential credible threat to the Denver area. She traveled to CO & made threats to commit acts of violence. SHE IS ARMED & CONSIDERED EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. Pleases call 911 if seen.”

“The threat being investigated is to schools in general, and we are working together across the metro area to gather more information. We will keep everyone updated as soon as we can, in the meantime in Aurora we are increasing police presence at our schools,” the Aurora Police Department wrote.

Altogether, more than 15 schools in the Denver, Colorado area are affected.

“We are currently investigating what appears to be a credible threat possibly involving the schools. Children are safe. Deputies are at the schools. Multiple schools are on lockout in Columbine area & Mountains. More details to come #JeffCo,” the Jefferson County Sheriff wrote on Twitter and Facebook on the afternoon of April 16, 2019.

The School District revealed: “We have an update regarding the multiple lockouts this afternoon. All students and staff are safe. Students will be released from schools normally; buses will be running on normal schedule. We will have extra safety and security staff on site at all schools affected.”

The School District Explained That Entry & Exit Were Being Restricted

Bergens

Blue Heron

Columbine HS

Conifer HS

Dutch Creek

Elk Creek

Evergreen HS

Evergreen Middle

Governor’s Ranch

Ken Caryl Middle

Leawood

Marshdale

Mt. Evans

Normandy

Parmalee

Ralston

Rocky Mtn Acad of Egreen

West Jeff Elementary

West Jeff MS

Wilmot

Windy Peak

The School District also posted about the information on April 16, 2019, writing, “We have placed #ColumbineHighSchool, #LeawoodElementary, @bhelementaryco and all mountain schools on lockout. No further information at this time. Lockout means biz as usual inside buildings, entry/exit restricted.”

The Jefferson County School District previously confirmed what it means by Mountain Schools: “To clarify, mountain schools include Evergreen High, Evergreen Middle, Conifer High, West Jeff Middle, West Jeff Elementary, Bergens, Wilmot Elementary, Marshdale Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, Ralston Elementary, Rocky Mountain Academy, Parmalee Elementary.”

The school district also announced that after-school activities at Columbine were cancelled as a precautionary measure.

“All after-school activities, sports, and practices will occur as scheduled EXCEPT for Columbine High School where all such activities are canceled,” the district wrote. “Schools who were in lockout will remain in lockout until their normal release time.”

There have been other lockouts at Columbine in the past since the mass shooting tragedy.

Police were searching the area for a suspicious person, according to The Denver Post. Further details of that person or the possible threat were not outlined, but the Post reported it was not made against a specific school. The Post reported that a lockout is a less serious measure than a lockdown.

More details of the possible threat were not released. This article will be updated when they are.