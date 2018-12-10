Elizabeth LeCron: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Toledo woman who has shown an obsession with mass murderers was arrested and charged in federal court after she purchased black powder and screws that she believed were going to be used to make a bomb as part of a terrorist attack on a bar, prosecutors in Ohio say.

Elizabeth “Bee” Ridge LeCron, 23, was charged with one count of transportation of explosives and explosive material for the purposes of harming others and property.

Federal officials said she “explicitly stated (a) desire to engage in acts of death and destruction.” According to the FBI, LeCron also possessed multiple firearms and parts often used to make pipe bombs.

LeCron was part of the true crime community on Tumblr. Her page is shadow-banned, or hidden, to Tumblr users but is visible to non-users, for now. LeCron, of Maumee and Toledo, Ohio, was vocal on her Tumblr account and frequently posted images having to do with mass murder, school shootings and, in particular, she was a fan of Dylann Roof, the man sentenced to death after he was convicted of killing nine black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 in a racially motivated hate crime attack.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Friend of LeCron’s Told Toledo Police That She Was Planning a Violent Attack. Investigators Visited Her Tumblr Page & Found Disturbing Content, Feds Say

According to an affidavit filed in the case, LeCron came to the attention of law enforcement earlier this year after one of her associates expressed a desire to conduct a violent attack. Further investigation revealed LeCron frequently posted voluminous photographs and comments on social media glorifying mass murderers, including the Columbine shooters and Dylann Roof, federal prosecutors say.

After her Tumblr account was shut down because of offensive content, LeCron started a new profile, CharlestonChurchMiracle, where she continued to post photos and comments about mass casualty attacks. The page remained visible at the time of her arrest. On her Tumblr page, LeCron’s profile reads: “lets get this murder. 23. call me Bee.” Her profile image is of Charleston shooter Dylann Roof.

2. LeCron Exchanged Letters With Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof & Sent Him Nazi Literature, Prosecutors Say

In August, undercover FBI agents and confidential sources communicated with Elizabeth LeCron, prosecutors say. In August, she stated she and a person identified only as associate 1 had devised a plan to commit an “upscale mass murder” at a Toledo bar, according to the affidavit. She stated she knew the bar only had two ways in or out, which could be a tactical advantage when police arrived, the FBI said in the affidavit.

LeCron and an associate flew to Denver in order to visit Columbine High School, according to investigators.

Around this time, she also began corresponding with Dylann Roof and attempted to send him Nazi literature. According to The Daily Beast, LeCron is one of only four people who is known to have communicated with Roof while he has been in jail.

Later that month, LeCron stated she wanted to meet other anarchists in order to form a team, prosecutors say. She stated she wanted to damage a livestock farm to set livestock free. She later confirmed she was willing to sabotage anything that harms the environment, according to the affidavit. A week later, on August 28, she reiterated she wanted to attack a farm that raises pigs or cows, the FBI said in the affidavit. The next day, LeCron stated she could not locate such a farm and was going to focus on something else, according to the affidavit.

3. In September, LeCron Told Undercover Agents She Wanted to Make a Pipe Bomb. By December She Had Begun Purchasing Weapons & Bomb-Making Materials, Prosecutors Say

In September, Lecron met with undercover FBI agents and stated she and an associate started to make a pipe bomb, according to the affidavit filed by prosecutors. She stated she “definitely want(ed) to make a statement up here” and thought the place where she worked could be a good target because she believed they were polluting the river behind the plant, the FBI said in the affidavit.

On December 4, LeCron has discussions with an undercover agent regarding a pipeline bombing and LeCron agreed to buy black powder needed to make a bomb, prosecutors say. On December 8, LeCron met with a source at a retail sporting good stores, where she entered the store by herself and purchased two pounds of Hodgson Triple Seven Muzzleloading Propellant, according to prosecutors. She then went to a larger retailer in Perrysburg, where she purchased 665 screws of various sizes, some as large as three inches, prosecutors say.

According to the affidavit, LeCron said to the source: “So I guess I’ll talk to you when the deed is done?” She later said: “I’m very excited…stick it to him man…be safe.”

4. LeCron, With Family in the Toledo & Maumee, Ohio Area, Had Her Mother Die in 2013, When LeCron Was 18. She’s Since Had Dark & Violent Interest on Social Media

According to an obituary from March of 2103, LeCron’s mother Catherine Ridge LeCron “died unexpectedly” at 48. The obituary states that LeCron has a brother. Lecron’s mother married Joseph Schlagheck in 1994, in Atlanta and had Elizabeth was born in 1995 and her brother in 1999.

In 2017, LeCron’s Twitter profile read: “DON’T TALK TO ME! DON’T LOOK AT ME! DON’T ACKNOWLEDGE ME! FORGET I EXIST! IF SOMEONE ASKS YOU, YOU DON’T KNOW ME!”

Her @ name was shorthand for nationwide manhunt: @ntnwidemanhunt

LeCron has re-blogged numerous school shooters, serial killers and mass murders on her Tumblr. It appears that after her mother died, she entered a dark phase and posted on Twitter and on Tumblr about depression, sadness, death and violence.

Homeland Security can kill us all. — Bee LeCron (@BeeBr00tal) February 5, 2016

*stays in bed for ten+ hours* — Bee LeCron (@BeeBr00tal) December 1, 2015

5. The FBI Announced Her Arrest Monday in Toledo, Ohio. She’s Being Held in the Lucas County Jail & Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison if Convicted

Federal authorities in the Northern District of Ohio announced the arrest of Elizabeth LeCron on Monday at a Toledo press conference. FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Jeff Fortunato said locking up LeCron “thwarts her explicitly stated desire to engage in acts of death and destruction. This case is a testament to the value of an ever vigilant public, which had the courage to alert law enforcement as to the evil goals and intentions of this suspect.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is comprised of members of the FBI, Homeland Security and Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Toledo Police Department, is leading the ongoing investigation. They were assisted by the FBI’s office in Denver. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Freeman.

If convicted, the LeCron’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum. The top sentence is 10 years in federal prison.

“This defendant bought black powder and hundreds of screws that she expected would be used to make a bomb,” Justin E. Herdman, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio said. “Through her words and actions, she demonstrated that she was committed to seeing death and destruction in order to advance hate. This case demonstrates terrorism comes in many guises and we will remain vigilant to protect all Americans.”

A charge is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.