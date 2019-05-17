Bobby2Pistolz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Las Vegas high school student posted a shockingly racist Snapchat video Wednesday that has ignited outrage and widespread condemnation. Though the video was recorded off the school’s campus, officials have confirmed the student attends Palo Verde High School and the incident is being investigated.

The student, whose name has appeared on social media, which Heavy is currently working to confirm, appears to be reciting the words to a 2017 song, “Fu*k All Ni**erz,” by a person called Bobby2Pistolz.

It’s difficult to accurately confirm this person’s identity, but the song, and others attributed to him from the “MAGA Tape” on SoundCloud, include both contemptible and potentially criminal hate speech.

This story will include uncensored video content and reader caution is advised.

1. ‘Ni**ers Need to Burn, Ni**ers Need to Learn,’ is Recited in the Snapchat. The Student is Described as Being a ‘Popular Guy on Campus’

It’s prom season, graduation season, flu season and this is what my daughter showed me when she came home from #paloverde high today #patsybrownlv pic.twitter.com/uY5MWdGZR4 — patsybrownlv (@patsybrownlv) May 16, 2019

A candidate for Las Vegas City Council, Patsy Brown, posted the Snapchat video to Twitter Thursday with this caption: “It’s prom season, graduation season, flu season and this is what my daughter showed me when she came home from #paloverde high today…”

Brown said she was shown the video by her daughter, a student at Palo Verde High School. The comments that quickly followed were largely ones filled with disgust and condemnation.

“There are a whole group of us moms with kids at other @ClarkCountySch schools, & we stand behind you & will help in any way we can to stomp out this kind of hatred, bigotry, racism, and threatening behavior. We have to stand united to end this hate…”

There are a whole group of us moms with kids at other @ClarkCountySch schools, & we stand behind you & will help in any way we can to stomp out this kind of hatred, bigotry, racism, and threatening behavior. We have to stand united to end this hate.@mercedesana88 @justwaxing — JulieAnn (@77JulieAnn) May 16, 2019

Brown said she was told by her daughter that the student is “…a popular guy on campus and she was shocked 😳 because she would have never expected that from him …”

This kid is named Sean Quinn , the person he is with is named Brandon. They go to Palo Verde in Las Vegas. Stop these fucking summerlin kids 🤮Twitter do your thing. pic.twitter.com/YT5FkXzyRo — 🥰 elexandria (@mustachebow) May 16, 2019

The student has been named on social media and appears to be named in the video. Heavy is working to confirm his identity.

2. Palo Verde High School Replied to Tweets Saying Its ‘Aware & Investigating’

Palo Verde HS is aware of the video and is investigating. Behavior like this will not be tolerated at our school nor anywhere in the Clark County School District. — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) May 16, 2019

In replies to Tweets by Brown and others, the Clark County School District says the high school has seen the video and is investigating.

“Palo Verde HS is aware of the video and is investigating. Behavior like this will not be tolerated at our school nor anywhere in the Clark County School District.”

A request emailed to the CCSD by Heavy for comment and clarification was not immediately returned; this story will be updated if or when that request is answered.

3. The Words Appear to be From a Bobby2Pistolz Song Titled ‘Fu*k All Ni**erz’

FUCK ALL NIGGERS 😡😡 THEY CAN BURN IN HELL 😈🔥FUCK ROSA PARKS I'LL SLAP THAT BITCH AS WELL👋👋NIGGERS NEED TO BURN🔥NIGGERS NEED TO LEARN📃 pic.twitter.com/P6Xe82vfai — Nadia (@ndmllwrd) August 3, 2017

The ‘song’ begins with a repeated, “fu*k all those ni**ers,” and segues into expletive-filled lines that include “Martin Luther King deserved to die,” says African-Americans should be burned adding “fu*k Rosa Parks, I’ll slap that bitch as well…” and continues on the same track.

Images purported to show Bobby2Pistolz on Instagram, YouTube and SoundCloud identify him as a young white male based in Tennessee or Kentucky.

Bobby2Pistolz has at least five different tracks on the “MAGA Tape,” on various SoundCloud accounts including, “Im With the KKK,” and “Fu*k Mexicans.”

There are now a number of SoundCloud account for Bobby2Pistolz.

4. Despite Being Banned, White Power Site BitChute Re-Uploaded Bobby2Pistolz’ Song & It’s Still Widely Available on YouTube & SoundCloud

Posted on so-called UK-based “free speech” site, BitChute, a thinly veiled white supremacist site, a person whose handle is Johnny Nutmegg, re-posted the song, “Fu*k All Ni**erz,” while lamenting that the original SoundCloud account for Bobby2Pistolz was removed.

“rip his soundcloud (also I did reupload this because the other version had shit quality).”

More videos shared by BitChute user Nutmegg, which appears to be that of an ethnic Albanian separatist, or at least one whose profile picture says as much, include:

Songs by Bobby2Pistolz have been uploaded to BitChute and other Disqus white power sites despite allegedly being banned beginning in 2017. That said, his songs have been re-uploaded many times by different accounts all over SoundCloud.

And on YouTube right now, the song is easily located.

This version has 9,000 views though combined, based on a cursory count, has been viewed and shared nearly 20,000 times. The comments on this video are disturbing.

5. Another Video of Arizona Students Singing Bobby2Pistolz’ Song Also Was Widely Condemned

The original story has been removed, but it concerned another Snapchat video where Chandler, Arizona students are reciting the lyrics.

Like in the Las Vegas incident this week, many understood that the words were from the song, but said that being repeated, recited or sung was racist and offensive.

“Okay, I just looked up the song lyrics & it’s not your typical explicit rap song. I listen to rap music regularly & I can vouch that this particular song is beyond vile. I get why they are so upset. If you want to see for yourself, it’s called “F*ck All N-gg-rs” by Bobby 2 Pistolz. Very disturbing.”

But many believed that it was not the school’s responsibility, but the parents’.

And said that blaming lyrics or video games, for example, ignores the fact that what a child learns, s/he learns at home.

Meanwhile, who is Bobby2Pistolz?

Urban Dictionary has an idea. “A very nice white kid who is often saying ni**er he loves whites and just whites and he made a lit song called fuck all ni**ers.”

But who knows, really.