Denton, Dallas, Fort Worth Tornado Warning & Storm Alerts

A tornado warning was temporarily issued for parts of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and other areas of Texas during a portion of the afternoon on May 29, 2019. However, some of the tornado warnings, such as ones in Fort Worth, northern Denton County, and Dallas, expired and/or turned into severe thunderstorm alerts. Photos and videos captured the disturbing weather system. By 2:36 p.m., all tornado warnings in north and central Texas were over.
“2:36pm – There are currently NO tornado warnings across North or Central Texas. Be prepared to take action in case a Tornado Warning is issued this afternoon,” the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office wrote.
However, despite the expired tornado warnings, severe weather and tornadoes remained possible.
The NWS released a new slew of alerts for Texas: “Tornado Warning including Canton TX, Grand Saline TX, Edgewood TX until 3:45 PM CDT. Tornado Warning including Rockwall TX, Royse City TX, Fate TX until 3:45 PM CDT. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Paris TX, Reno TX, Blossom TX until 4:00 PM CDT.”
The weather system is very dangerous, and people should stay alert. The tornado scares in Texas come on the heels of tornadoes that devastated multiple states, ranging from Ohio to Kansas.
The tornado warnings initially spanned parts of Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. “Southern Denton, northeastern Tarrant and northwestern Dallas counties under Tornado Warning until 2:30 p.m.,” wrote CBS 19.
At 2:07 p.m., the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office wrote, “2:07pm – Rotation is increasing as the storm approaches Flower Mound. Seek shelter if you are in the path!”
The tornado warnings expired for some areas. At 2:15 p.m., NWS wrote: “This Tornado Warning has been allowed to expire. There is no longer a tornado threat associated with this storm in northern Denton County. #dfwwx #txwx.” That comment referred to a previous alert that announced a tornado warning for “Denton TX, Sanger TX, Providence TX.” Plano Emergency Management wrote, “Important NWS update – 2:15pm – This Tornado Warning has been allowed to expire. There is no longer a tornado threat associated with this storm in northern Denton County.”
However, the NWS also wrote, “Tornado Warning including Lewisville TX, Flower Mound TX, Grapevine TX until 2:30 PM CDT” and added, “2:02pm – Thunderstorm is still capable of producing a tornado. Continue to take shelter if you are in the path of this storm.”
You can see updated radar for the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area here. Follow the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office on Twitter here.
This is how the radar looked:
“1:09pm – Tornado threat continues across the warned area. There have been reports of funnels as well as golf ball size hail. Seek shelter immediately! #dfwwx #txwx,” wrote the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth Office on Twitter.
“Confirmed tornado just northwest of Denton and approaching I-35 and Ganzer Road West. Take shelter,” wrote CBS 19.
There were a series of tornado warnings throughout the afternoon but they dissipated to severe thunderstorm warnings for some areas. “Severe thunderstorms are possible across all of North and Central Texas today with the best chances generally north of the I-20 corridor,” the National Weather Service’s May 29, 2019 hazardous weather outlook for Dallas and Fort Worth areas read. “The hazards associated with these storms include large hail, damaging winds and some tornadoes. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible, especially north of I-20.”
“Tornado Warning including Fort Worth TX, Arlington TX, North Richland Hills TX until 1:45 PM CDT,” wrote the NWS. The site added, “Tornado Warning including Denton TX, Sanger TX, Providence TX until 2:15 PM CDT. Tornado Warning including Lewisville TX, Flower Mound TX, Grapevine TX until 2:30 PM CDT. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dallas TX, Fort Worth TX, Arlington TX until 3:00 PM CDT.” As noted, the Denton, Sanger and Providence alert then expired.
A man wrote on Twitter, “I just drove through what I believe was the outer edge of a tornado. Blew the car in front of me off the road and an 18 wheelers over a few cars behind me. Just south of Denton on 35W. Super intense.”