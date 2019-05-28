Dayton, Ohio Tornado Map Shows Path of Damage

A large and dangerous tornado struck the Dayton, Ohio area and other twisters were reported throughout the state, causing significant damage.

Montgomery County, Ohio reported in the morning that, thankfully, there were no fatalities. The City of Beavercreek declared a state of emergency. “You can definitely see the path of the tornado…there is extensive property damage, residences, businesses, trees uprooted, power outages, gas. It’s pretty extensive,” the Montgomery County sheriff, Rob Streck, said on NBC. He said there had been no serious injuries, calling that “amazing when you see the amount of damage that was done.” He said secondary search teams were going out to look inside houses, however. “There are some rural areas that were affected.” He mentioned Trotwood and Brookville. In a press conference, authorities indicated there were three minor injuries.

This is 2 minutes and 15 seconds of video taken of the path of the tornado in Brookville last night with my drone… just crazy pic.twitter.com/3bcM7lrABv — Matthew K. Swabb (@swabbmatthew) May 28, 2019

Montgomery County has now released a preliminary map of affected areas in the tornado’s path. You can see it here:

The National Weather Service also released this map with a wider view, writing, “Below is a map of areas where circulations, potentially producing tornadoes, impacted parts of our region. Tornadoes did not necessarily occur in every indicated area, but multiple tornadoes have occurred. We will be surveying many of these areas in the coming days.”

“We have been getting inquiries from folks concerned about loved ones, and our hearts go out to you and your family. At this time, there have been no reported fatalities,” the county announced on the morning of May 28, 2019.

Car wash and strip mall in Beavercreek @Local12 pic.twitter.com/yh8aNIdQxF — Tessa DiTirro (@Local12Tessa) May 28, 2019

The announcement that no one had died ended a frightening night in which search and rescue missions occurred throughout the early morning hours. The Dayton-area scanner traffic captured rescuers discussing wounded people, demolished homes, people needing extrication, fallen trees and power lines, and decimated businesses. Photos and videos captured scenes of devastation.

Ohio’s emergency management agency announced that “statewide power outages due to overnight storms estimated at 80,000.” The National Weather Service confirmed at 11 p.m. May 27: “CONFIRMED LARGE AND DANGEROUS TORNADO ON THE GROUND NEAR TROTWOOD, OHIO. EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW IN NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO. DO NOT TRY TO SPOT AT NIGHTTIME.”

Sunrise shows just how bad the damage is here in Dayton. An entire strip mall in Northridge is gone. @Local12 @ABC22FOX45 pic.twitter.com/m5JI52QNjz — WalterSmith-Randolph (@WalterReports) May 28, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

The City of Dayton Has Issued a Boil Advisory & Widespread Power Outages Were Reported

Scary picture of the storm near N. Dixie Drive sent in by a viewer. ALWAYS put safety first when severe weather hits, then send us your photos and videos on Chime in https://t.co/xB7Wagcgim #daytontornado pic.twitter.com/5lirCRvUcV — ABC 22/FOX 45 Dayton (@ABC22FOX45) May 28, 2019

The @cityofdayton “has issued a boil advisory for all Dayton & Montgomery County water customers. This will not impact jurisdictions with separate systems (Oakwood, Huber Heights, Englewood, Miamisburg, Union). UPDATE: small portions of Vandalia and West Carrollton are impacted,” Montgomery County wrote in the morning of May 28.

Several Red Cross shelters were set up. They were given as:

* 8555 Peters Pike, VandaliaThe Ridge Church

* 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Road

* Hoffman Methodist Church (Miami County), 2010 S. Main St.

Trotwood High School was initially given as a shelter, but Montgomery County wrote that the high school was without power.

“A large, dangerous tornado touched down last night in northwest Montgomery County, we are focused on supporting life saving measures, such as shutting down gas lines or locating people who are trapped by debris. Call 911 or contact your local fire station for emergency assistance,” Montgomery County wrote in the early morning hours.

Damage Was Reported in Other Communities Throughout Ohio

The inside of a classroom at Brookville HS. 💔😭 I have no words. pic.twitter.com/Hhda3XNZCB — Matt 💜 #DaytonStrong (@learn2doit) May 28, 2019

“Severe damage NW of Celina and west of town along Fairground Rd Please stay out of the area for emergency crews,” the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency wrote.

Damage was reported to a school in Brookville. The scanner can be accessed here. Throughout the night, it chronicled rescuers efforts to help people affected by the tornadoes.