Devon Erickson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Devon Erickson was identified by an investigative journalist and law enforcement dispatch audio as one of the two shooters accused of wounding eight students in a K-12 STEM school located in Douglas County, Colorado.

Kevin Vaughan of 9News named the suspect as Devon Erickson, citing multiple law enforcement sources. Heavy also obtained that name from the first dispatch audio accounts from officers, who told dispatchers the name several times as they initially responded to the scene. Authorities have not formally released the accused shooters’ names.

BREAKING: #9WantsToKnow has confirmed from multiple law enforcement sources that one suspect in today’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch is Devon Erickson, 18. #9NEWS — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) May 8, 2019

The sheriff, Tony Spurlock, described in a news conference how the shooters allegedly went “deep” into the school, opening fire on students in classrooms inside the high school, killing one classmate and leaving others in critical condition. One was wielding a handgun, according to Spurlock.

#DEVELOPING: Students shiver in cold spring rain as they load up outside K-12 STEM School in Highlands Ranch. Eight students injured in school shooting. Two suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/7TNFXRmpXY — Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) May 7, 2019

Scanner traffic painted a horrific scene that has become all-too familiar in the United States as authorities rushed to the scene of a school shooting, this time at Highlands Ranch school. They were clearing the building floor-by-floor for some time, checking closets for hiding students and marking cleared rooms with an “X,” in a frightening scene. Dispatch audio from early on described hoodie-wearing suspects who were taken into custody at the scene, including one wearing a Nirvana hoodie and the other wearing a white hoodie with a heart on it and writing “all over it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Suspect Was a Student at the STEM School, the Sheriff Says & Has Only a Ticket on His Record

LATEST from authorities on Colorado STEM school shooting:

7 confirmed injuries

2 people in custody

0 reported fatalities, according to @AP

Officers are still clearing the school

Shooting started in the middle school area, according to @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/IOZpNjGkJQ — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) May 7, 2019

There were two suspects, and they were both students at the STEM school. Both are in custody, Sheriff Spurlock said in his first news conference. One account said authorities used a bomb robot on a suspect’s car (it’s not clear which suspect) because there may have been tactical gear inside.

Devon Erickson has almost an unblemished record, with only “a Feb. 13, 2018, ticket in Douglas County for careless driving,” according to 9News.

There were two shooters at the scene, authorities confirmed early on, although there was initial confusion about whether there might be a third (there wasn’t).

Early dispatch audio indicated that a shooter “went outside.” Other reports said a shooter was “in the hallway.” A shooter was described as having multi-colored hair or pink or purple hair. A second shooter was described as wearing a Nirvana hoodie. However, an officer later said a shooter had blue and purple hair and a black hoodie and was armed with a pistol and a revolver, according to to dispatch audio of early reports. Early reports can be wrong and conflicting in fast-moving active shooter situations. Dispatch audio said that the one shooter might have been running to a car in the parking lot as the first moments unfolded.

“I need medical here, ASAP,” said an officer in the audio. “Get medical to the west side.”

Dispatch audio said that a shooter was “in a classroom.”

Two suspects were in custody, a Sheriff’s official, Holly Nicholson-Kluth, also told reporters in the first official press conference on the incident. Denver7 reported that the victims were shot. Nicholson-Kluth did not have an age range on the victims, but the sheriff later said they were all age 15 and older. She didn’t provide much information at that time about the backgrounds of the shooters or victims.

#stemshooting 7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

The school’s full name is STEM School Highlands Ranch, and it’s located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. Initially, rescue teams were going through the school.

Denver7 said that students’ conditions were serious, fair, and stable. But the sheriff later said some of the students were in critical condition, and that television station broke the news that a student had passed away.

“At STEM School Highlands Ranch we put innovation in the center of learning to unleash the potential of all students and prepare them for an exponentially changing world,” the school’s website reads.

“Welcome to STEM School Highlands Ranch. We are an innovative, free, public, charter learning community that exists to innovate K-12 education in order to prepare every student to lead change, solve problems and succeed in an exponentially changing world.”

There were other deeply troubling tales from the scene. A 6th grader ran out of a study hall and met up with his mother, according to Denver7, which reported that some children were still inside the school. Another child texted his frantic mother that he could hear gunshots. The television station reported seeing a small parade of ambulances. Students ran to law enforcement officers, some injured, dispatch audio indicated.

2. A Parent Said His Son Was Shot Three Times When a Shooter Opened Fire in a Classroom

More SWAT coming down the hill from the school. All medical choppers have left as well @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/XhDI7DJ4t2 — Josh Whitston (@JoshWhitston) May 7, 2019

There were some chilling details early on, although they had not all been confirmed by authorities. Be aware that, in active shooter situations, some details can be wrong early on.

“My officers engaged them,” Spurlock said in the news conference. He said a handgun was used by a shooter, but he wasn’t clear if there were any other weapons involved.

One of the most disturbing details came from the parent of a shot teenager. The parent told Denver7 that his son told him a shooter walked into a classroom with a gun. He said a shooter removed a gun from a guitar case (authorities have not confirmed that detail.) He said his son, a 17-year-old junior in high school, was shot three times but will survive. It wasn’t clear which of the shooters this account referred to.

The sheriff did confirm that the shooting occurred in the high school inside “classrooms.” Earlier, sheriff’s officials had said the shooting occurred in the middle school.

Kelley Paulson, whose children go to the school, told Denver7, “I got a text from a friend who was actually in there. She said ‘guns, shooting, oh my god, oh my god.’ And she could hear them and that’s how I first knew. The next thing I know, I heard my son, who is calling me because all of the kids who were in middle school…all immediately ran out of the building.”

According to Denver7, her son was in study hall when hesaw “a bunch of kids running out and saying ‘School shooter, school shooter!'”

“I got a text from a friend who was actually in there,” Paulson said. “She said ‘guns, shooting, oh my god, oh my god.’ And she could hear them and that’s how I first knew. The next thing I know, I heard my son, who is calling me because all of the kids who were in middle school…all immediately ran out of the building.”

3. The Shooting Started in the High School & One Shooter Was an Adult

Authorities provided some details early on, but they didn’t say much about the suspects – just that they thought both were juveniles. The Sheriff later updated that to say that one shooter was an adult and one was a juvenile. It was not immediately clear which was which.

Dispatch reports indicated some victims were shot in the foot or leg, among other injuries. “Juvenile female shot in…both legs. Applying a tourniquet now,” an officer said in the dispatch audio.

You can listen to the scanner audio here. Soon after the incident was reported, authorities were sending teams through the school “looking for victims.” They were going through the school with a key to look for wounded. They were marking room doors with an “X” after they had cleared them, according to scanner traffic.

One suspect had a 9mm with “lots of ammo,” authorities said in dispatch audio.

The number of injuries grew. The first update had said two people were wounded. Unfortunately, that’s grown to eight.

“#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene,” wrote the Douglas County Sheriff in an early report at 2:42 p.m. on May 7, 2019. The ATF and FBI had joined local authorities.

4. There Was a ‘Struggle’ in the School as Officers Engaged the Suspects, Authorities Say

Shooting at Stem school. Tons of police @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/6unaT8kRiP — Josh Whitston (@JoshWhitston) May 7, 2019

As is often the case in these situations, there was heroism at the scene. The sheriff said his officers responded quickly and engaged and stopped the gunmen.

The Sheriff described how law enforcement officers “engaged” and stopped the shooters. There was no school resource officer at the school, but there was private security and a law enforcement substation a block away, authorities said.

“Our officers went in, and we engaged the suspects. We did struggle with them to take them into custody. They are in custody right now,” the sheriff said in the press conference. There are no other suspects, he said. The injured students are ages 15 and older, according to the sheriff. He said there were students in critical condition who were in surgery in the hours after the shooting. Denver7 was first to report that a student had died.

Holly Nicholson-Kluth, Douglas County undersheriff, said there was a “struggle” between the suspects and someone from the school “when they got there.” (There were unconfirmed reports that “seniors” might have tackled the shooters.) The sheriff’s official was not more specific. The sheriff wasn’t certain whether anyone, other than the officers, had confronted the shooters, at least at the first press conference he gave.

However, Nicholson-Kluth said that law enforcement officers caught the shooters. “They (the suspects) were caught by officers running into the school,” she said, indicating that the suspects were not among those injured.

She did not know how many shots were fired. Officers “could still hear gunshots” as they were arriving and entering the school.

Authorities gave out a description of a vehicle in the live scanner audio. There were 1850 students at the school complex. A hospital in Littleton confirmed receiving five patients, according to Denver7.

The scanner provided additional details from the scene: Incident command was set up outside the school. There was a “rescue force task force.” Authorities were discussing “bringing the shooter out” at one point on the scanner audio. Authorities told rescue teams to reference a classroom map of the school.

5. School Administrators Called Police & Students ‘Self-Evacuated’

@9NEWS STEM School shooting from my wife’s office across the street. This needs to stop! pic.twitter.com/eL6awLIzzt — Mike Harper (@Kamidari) May 7, 2019

Nicholson-Kluth described a frightening situation in which gunfire broke out inside the school and the school’s administrators dialed 911 as gunmen roamed the school. “School admin called police,” said Nicholson-Kluth. Over the next few minutes, “many shots were fired.” A law enforcement substation was only a block away. There was no school resource officer, the sheriff later confirmed. “Two suspects were taken into custody. I don’t have any information on them right now,” she said in the initial update.

Many students “self-evacuated,” she said. “We don’t believe there’s another suspect in the school.” The latter comment came after early media reports that there might be a third shooter. “Can we get a gurney for a medical evac over here for another wounded individual,” a sheriff’s deputy said in dispatch audio early on.

“Obviously, that’s a very scary call to get. We did discover we have at least two injured… we do have two shooters in custody,” another Sheriff’s spokeswoman said on Denver7. “I have no information on the gender or age or anything like that. In situations like this, we always assume there will be more. We’re in the process of looking for more shooters, room for room… I don’t have any information on the extent of (the victims’) injuries…We are evacuating all of the children.” She would not say whether the suspects were part of the school, either. However, the reports that 7 or 8 were wounded came after that account.

“We want to make sure we look at every piece of that school” before the scene is deemed safe, authorities said.

Parents rushed to the scene only to learn, in some cases, that students had evacuated themselves, fleeing to a nearby restaurant.

“PARENTS please go to Northridge Rec Center not Elementary School to pick up children,” Sheriff’s officials wrote early on.

Authorities were evacuating “admin people” from a second floor and were checking closets for people who might be hiding in what was clearly a chaotic and frightening situation that has become all too familiar in the United States. Some children “self-evacuated to Rock Bottom Brewery and need to be rounded up,” said one law enforcement officer on the scanner. Another officer reported having 30 students who needed to “be escorted to a collection point.”

Numerous units from South Metro are on scene assisting. Follow @dcsheriff for incident updates and please avoid the area, leave streets open for emergency vehicles. https://t.co/bOLZV52rnw — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 7, 2019

Earlier, the Sheriff’s Department asked people to avoid the area. According to the Denver Post, “25 and 30 schools in Highlands Ranch have been placed on lockout status” as a result of the situation.

This article is being updated as more is learned about Devon Erickson.