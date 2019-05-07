STEM School Highlands Ranch Active Shooter Reports

Authorities reported an active shooter and shooting at a STEM School in Douglas County, Colorado. The shooting reports are at the STEM School Highlands Ranch. Two people were in custody, and rescue teams were reported, according to live scanner traffic.

“Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC,” the Douglas County Sheriff wrote on Twitter. According to Denver7, at least one victim was wounded. However, scanner traffic indicated there might be multiple victims, as law enforcement officers scoured the building to clear rooms.

The Douglas County Sheriff then wrote, “STEM school incident: still getting info, believe 2 injured. Please find other routes. Media staging now on south side of AMC!” The shooting broke out on the afternoon of May 7, 2019. The school is located about 10 miles from the scene of the Columbine school shooting, which has still left scars on the Colorado psyche.

On the scanner, authorities reported finding a wounded person, a male, who had an injury to the foot. They indicated a female student was shot in her leg. “Applying a tourniquet now,” said a police officer on the scanner. “Can we get a gurney for a medical evac over here for another wounded individual,” a law enforcement officer asked dispatchers on the scanner.

An ABC News correspondent wrote on Twitter, “A high ranking law enforcement source says ‘multiple’ victims have been shot at a school in suburban Denver. Two suspects are in custody. Police are ‘engaging’ a third. @ABC.”

“The school is not secure,” an officer indicated on the scanner around 2:22 p.m.

It’s not clear how many people were injured.

Here’s what you need to know:

Live Scanner Traffic Indicated There Might Be Two Suspects

Live scanner traffic said that a suspect might be wearing a “hoodie.” There might be two suspects, according to scanner traffic, in which authorities gave out a description of a vehicle.

You can listen to the live scanner audio here. Authorities were sending teams through the school “looking for victims.” They were going through with a key to look for wounded. They were marking room doors with an “X” after they had cleared them, according to scanner traffic.

Incident command was set up outside the school. There was a “rescue force task force.”

This article is being updated as more information is learned.