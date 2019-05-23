How to Donate to Red Nose Day 2019

On Thursday, NBC kicks off its annual Red Nose Day celebration. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, the three-hour special will feature a star-studded line-up of performers and presenters that are on hand to help put an end to child poverty. The campaign is aptly titled Red Nose Day, as the fundraiser’s main goal is to help kids in need all over the world, one nose at a time.

To date, the Red Nose Day campaign has raised nearly $150 million, including $47 million in the past year. So, how can you help donate in 2019? There are numerous simple ways to get involved.

To join in on the fun camp of the fundraiser, people can purchase a red nose of their own at Walgreens. With the options of a sold plain red nose, or ones with cute faces printed on them, Walgreens sells them for $2 a piece, with $1.30 of that going straight to the fundraiser. For those who purchased a red nose and proudly rocking it on May 23, you can help spread the message by posting photos to social media with the hashtag #RedNoseDay and follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

We’ve got ours #rednoseday Join us and help end child poverty with @RedNoseDayUSA! Find out more at https://t.co/bZeam7OM8c pic.twitter.com/jdI40LbV9Q — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 23, 2019

For those looking to make a direct, tax-deductible donation to the campaign through their website, click here. You can select a pre-determined amount or set your own donation Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, or a personal credit card. For those that choose to donate through Pay Pal, the online money service will add an extra 1% to your gift. If you’d like to set up a monthly donation, the website has a one-click option that can make your gift an on-going donation throughout the year.

This #RedNoseDay, I’m swapping out my usual summer books for something a little different. Learn how you can help end child poverty, one red nose at a time: https://t.co/8z5vwVqiCB pic.twitter.com/KM8VRG4CHY — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 22, 2019

A commonly asked question is whether or not you can choose which specific U.S. or International foundation your donations will go, and the answer to that is no. However, all of the money received is instantly distributed throughout the Red Nose Day funds, which means it will then be used across the world to help the lives of children in need.

As for the celebrities will appear on NBC’s Red Nose Day special, the list includes Adrian Grenier, Justin Bieber, Kate Moss, Keira Knightley, Kevin Connolly, Kim Cattrall, Bear Grylls, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jack Black, Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, along with many stars from network’s biggest shows, The Voice, This is Us and The Good Place.

