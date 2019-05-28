Latin Pop Star Gabriel Diniz Dies In Tragic Plane Crash

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz was traveling to his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros’ birthday party, when his plane crashed in Brazil. The military police confirmed to Grupo Globo’s G1.com that Diniz, as well as the plane’s pilots Linaldo Xavier and Abraão Farias, died in the accident. Diniz was 28 years old.

The singer, who has over 4 million followers on Instagram, was enroute to Maceio, where Karoline’s birthday party was taking place, but the small plane went down Porto Do Mato, Estancia, near the southern coast of Sergipe, Brazil. Diniz’s posted on Instagram just before his death, a series of photos oh him performing before a huge crowd in Fiera de Santana. The caption translates in English to read ““Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy, thank you for the kindness guys. A real crowd enjoying our show. Until next time, God willing.”

Diniz was best friends with Brazilian soccer superstar player Roberto “Bobby” Firmino, married to wife Larissa Pereira in 2017, posted a tribute to his lost friend on Instagram. Firmino shared a video of Diniz performing at his wedding with caption, “There are things that are hard to believe, the chip does not fall. The message of love and joy that you left here on earth was incredible. Glad to have met you. Rest in peace.”

Diniz became popular after releasing the song “Paraquedas” in 2016. His most recent single, “Jenifer,” was also a popular hit the Latin performer.

