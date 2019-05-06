Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 4: Disappointed Reactions

Following last week’s Battle of Winterfell, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 was bound to be slightly less intense, emotional and heartbreaking. However, once again, some fans feel the episode fell far short of expectations, and many were left feeling disappointed at the end.

This article will explore some of tonight’s GoT episode, so this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

Me still watching #GameofThrones even though I no longer feel invested in the characters and I’m continually disappointed in the choices the writers make: pic.twitter.com/Dbze1Jkq05 — Isaac Makos (@IsaacMakos) May 6, 2019

For those who need a recap on last week’s episode, with just three episodes remaining in the final season of the series, and the entire show leading up to this battle, the most powerful and threatening villain of the series was defeated … by Arya Stark, in one episode. And as badass as Arya is, not all fans were thrilled with the outcome, especially after waiting for over a decade to experience the final battle between the living and the dead

Many fans were already disappointed with how the Battle of Winterfell played out during last week’s episode “The Long Night.” Although this episode didn’t involve a battle nearly as insane and devastating as last week’s, we still had to deal with the aftermath of the battle, with those who survived the battle burying and burning the dead. It’s unclear if this week’s disappointment is just leftover bitterness of last week’s episode, but Twitter is already lit up with fans voicing their disapproval of episode 4.

“Disappointed but not surprised,” and “this season has been a giant disappointment” were prevalent on Twitter, although they didn’t all elaborate on why (hopefully they are just trying to avoid spoilers for others, but either way, they didn’t explain why). One user wrote that they “dozed off many times” during tonight’s episode, and others just continued to how drawn out the episode was.

Meh.. Meh.. Meh #GameOfThrones Dozed off many a times.. Disappointed — Quasar (@Quasar3753) May 6, 2019

I’m literally so fucking disappointed with Game of Thrones right now — Franny C (@girlnamedlucy) May 6, 2019

Excluding the last part, that episode was fucking shitty. I'm so disappointed #GameofThrones — Savanny Savath (@SavRenee) May 6, 2019

Others complained about the fact that the majority of our main, favorite characters are still alive, which is just shocking in itself.

“Seriously, how are all of our favorite characters still alive?!? This show has me so screwed up, I don’t know if I should be happy or disappointed,” one user wrote.

Seriously, how are all of our favorite characters still alive?!? This show has me so screwed up, I don’t know if I should be happy or disappointed…#GoT #GameofThrones — TC (@TCRichardson5) May 6, 2019

Some were already looking past the season and waiting anxiously for George R.R. Martin’s book storylines, since they felt disappointed with the way the last few seasons have played out.

“I’ve got to say that I can’t wait to see this story as @GRRMspeaking writes it. I feel disappointed in the storylines the last couple of seasons and I think the execution in the books will be a great deal better,” one user wrote.

I’ve got to say that I can’t wait to see this story as @GRRMspeaking writes it. I feel disappointed in the storylines the last couple of seasons and I think the execution in the books will be a great deal better. #GameOfThrones — spot (@spizotfl) May 6, 2019

Another user felt like the showrunners were getting lazy and have “forgotten who the characters they’ve been writing [about] for 8 years are.”

“Between outright fan service, underwhelming plot lines & characters acting against 7 seasons of development season 8 has been more fanfiction than anything. Disappointed,” Twitter user Zack wrote.

its like the writers of #GameofThrones have forgotten who the characters they've been writing for 8 years are. Between outright fan service, underwhelming plot lines & characters acting against 7 seasons of development season 8 has been more fanfiction than anything. Disappointed — Zack (@imZackA) May 6, 2019

There were a few deaths during tonight’s episode, so some of the angry and bitter reactions may be in reference to the characters that were killed off. Others were angry at the actions of one specific character – Jaime Lannister. Without giving away too much of what he did, there were still some angry reactions.

Oh wow Jamie disappointed me so bad #GameOfThrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/EZQel2oF2d — Dai ☀️ crying because Endgame (@ForcebondMouse) May 6, 2019

Others were mad at how easily the showrunners seem to be able to dismiss Ghost and all of his adventures with Jon.

The way Ghost has been treated on this show is shocking. The ending of his story has left me seriously disappointed. #TheNorthRemembers #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3Cjb4gvtrk — Robb Stark (@KingRobbStarkk) May 6, 2019

Dear @GameOfThrones team #Ghost deserves better farewell. At least one hug from upcoming King 👑

After all it survived 8 season and it was always standing with #JonSnow Disappointed 😥

Pls survive till last episode 🙃#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/39DZoyjTMW — Gurumoorti hegde (@guru3ti) May 6, 2019

This post will be updated throughout the evening as more fans voice their opinions on the episode. What did you think of the season 8, episode 4? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in next Sunday at 9/8c to catch the second-to-last episode of the series.