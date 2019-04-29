Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 3: Disappointed Reactions

Game of Thrones, season 8 episode 3 was a combination of bittersweet beauty, death and quite a bit of disappointment, according to some fans. “The Long Night” was hyped up to be one of the most epic episodes of the series, complete with ice versus fire, good versus evil and light versus dark, and although the episode had all of the above, not all fans are happy with the outcome.

This article will explore some of tonight’s GoT episode, so this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

With just three episodes remaining in the final season of the series, and the entire show leading up to this battle, the most powerful and threatening villain of the series was defeated … by Arya Stark, in one episode. And as badass as Arya is, not all fans were thrilled with the outcome, especially after waiting for over a decade to experience the final battle between the living and the dead. Many actually considered the final scene anticlimactic.

Anyone else slightly disappointed with how Arya was the one to kill the Night King or how she did it. Great battle sequence, great sacrifices, great cinematics. But that death scene, very anticlimactic! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/z75YyDVGwN — The Laughing Chicken (@LaughinnChicken) April 29, 2019

“Anyone else slightly disappointed with how Arya was the one to kill the Night King or how she did it. Great battle sequence, great sacrifices, great cinematics. But that death scene, very anticlimactic!” one Twitter user pointed out.

Others pointed out how irrational and unrealistic it was that Arya would be able to make it the Night King at all.

“Am I the only one who was disappointed in #GameofThrones today?” another user posted. “Please don’t get me wrong. It was epic what Arya did. However, how come none of the white walkers were able to notice her to come to the Night King? I mean why it had to be like a typical Hollywood storyline?””

If I don’t see a little girl dressed as Arya Stark and her dad dressed as The Night King trick or treating my neighborhood this Halloween I’m going to be massively disappointed! I’ll dump my entire candy bowl in that kid’s bag. #GameOfThrones #GOT #AryaStark pic.twitter.com/7Te5BwUUAW — Beth Brockhaus (@TheBethy) April 29, 2019

you made the night king the most feared character in the show and it was that easy for him to die. arya got past all those white walkers awesome for her to do it but i’m disappointed. #GameofThrones — chris honthy (@mrhonthy) April 29, 2019

Others were mad that they waited a decade for the finale of the series, and the final battle between the Night King and the Army of the Dead ended in one episode, albeit an extended episode.

#GameofThrones I'm kinda disappointed though because we had to wait 7 seasons for winter to come but when it did, it was over in 1 episode. How anticlimactic!

But, Yay Arya! #AryaStark #BattleOfWinterfell — High-functioning zombie (@boredf1fan7) April 29, 2019

Is there NK truly dead? Are the white walkers/others done? If so I'm disappointed. Great Arya killed him with style but winter was coming for 8000 years for them to be done like that? #GameofThrones — Ricky G (@Imaginary_One) April 29, 2019

Others were just disappointed in the fact that it was Arya who was given the role of defeating the Night King, when she essentially had nothing to do with the Night King or his army up until this episode.

“I can’t be the only one disappointed they gave Arya that role,” one Twitter user said. Another wrote: “Am I the only one disappointed that Arya killed the night king?”

I can’t be the only one who is disappointed they gave Arya that role #GameofThrones — Zach Amos (@zca_1995) April 29, 2019

I'm so disappointed with #GameofThrones D&D just threw the mythology under the bus with that Arya Azai stunt. Just a big No and ffs the NK defeated in ep 3 😕

That should have been the final battle and his demise by the one who has been apart of that storyline FOR 7 SEASONS!!! 😠 — Birna 🇮🇸 the 💯 Spoilers (@Arkadia90928676) April 29, 2019

Especially since so many people expected to see this epic battle between Jon Snow and the Night King …

“Okay so while I absolutely love that Arya killed the Night King I’m just a tiny bit disappointed because…in the last seasons they fucking made us believe that we’re gonna see Jon and the NK have this epic fight but then it never happens.”

Okay so while I absolutely love that Arya killed the Night King I'm just a tiny bit disappointed because…in the last seasons they fucking made us believe that we're gonna see Jon and the NK have this epic fight but then it never happens #GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell — Cristina (@criss_flori) April 29, 2019

Others still cheered Arya on, and were happy that she played such an important role in the war. However, they were still left feeling somewhat disappointed with the outcome, and were hoping for a more “complex” ending to one of the biggest foes of the series.

“So don’t rip me. Arya is a BB! And I cheered for her at the end,” one user wrote. “However, I am a little disappointed that the Night King ended just like that. I was really hoping a more complex, like there always has to be a Night King, Bran worgs the NK. Somthing. Im going to bed.”

So don’t rip me. Arya is a BB! And I cheered for her at the end. However, I am a little disappointed that the Night King ended just like that. I was really hoping a more complex, like there always has to be a Night King, Bran worgs the NK. Somthing. Im going to bed #GameofThrones — Garrett Welsh (@GarretttheWelsh) April 29, 2019

What did you think of “The Long Night?” Were you satisfied with the the way the Night King met his end, or did you expect a different outcome?

READ NEXT: Arya & Gendry – Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 2

