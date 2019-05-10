John Stemen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Stemen is a longtime aide to New York Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi who was fired after being charged with paying an underage prostitute for sex.

New York State Police announced Friday that Stemen, 57, was charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Police said Stemen admitted to paying $200 to a 17-year-old prostitute he met over the internet for a “sexual date.”

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

Stemen was fired soon after his arrest.

“As soon as we were made aware of the charges, John Stemen was immediately terminated from his position,” Brindisi’s office said in a statement.

Stemen had worked as the community relations director for Brindisi going back to 2011, when he still served in the New York State Assembly. He previously worked for over 14 years for Assemblywoman RoAnn Destito after an early career in journalism.

1. John Stemen Paid $200 For ‘Sexual Date’ With 17-Year-Old Prostitute, Police Say

New York State Police said in a press release Friday that the 57-year-old Stemen was charged with third-degree patronizing a prostitute, a class A misdemeanor.

Police said Stemen admitted after an investigation that he met a 17-year-old online and paid her $200 for a “sexual date.”

Police told WKTV that the two had sex on April 29.

He was issued an appearance ticket and his court date is scheduled for May 20.

2. Anthony Brindisi Fired Stemen After Arrest

.@RepBrindisi's office: "As soon as we were made aware of the charges, John Stemen was immediately terminated from his position"

Rep. Anthony Brindisi’s office announced that Stemen was fired as soon as they learned about the charges Thursday.

“As soon as we were made aware of the charges, John Stemen was immediately terminated from his position,” Brindisi’s office said in a statement, according to WSYR.

Brindisi was elected to Congress last year after serving for seven years in the New York State Assembly.

Brindisi represents New York’s 22nd District, which includes Utica, Rome, Cortland, and Binghampton.

3. Stemen is a Longtime Aide Who Worked For Brindisi Going Back to NY Assembly

Stemen continued working for Brindisi after he was elected to Congress.

Stemen previously worked for Brindisi for seven years as his community relations director when the congressman served in the state assembly.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Stemen was responsible for “writing news releases and coordinating press events; preparing speeches and correspondence; assisting constituents with problems; helping organizations or businesses seeking grants or government assistance; attending meetings and various public functions on behalf of an elected official.”

Prior to working for Brindisi, Stemen worked for Brindisi’s predecessor Assemblywoman RoAnn Destito for more than 14 years as her community relations director.

4. Stemen Was Previously a News Anchor at WIBX

Before joining Destito’s staff in 1997, Stemen worked for more than eight years at WIBX, a radio station in central New York.

Stemen worked at the station as a news anchor and reporter, according to his LinkedIn page.

Along with reporting local stories, Stemen anchored the station’s afternoon news and talk shows.

5. Stemen Used to Be a Newspaper Reporter in Florida

Since @NYSPolice no longer shares mugshots, here's a photo of John Stemen. He was fired by @RepBrindisi's congressional office after being accused of hiring a teen prostitute. Before, Stemen worked in Brindisi's state assembly office and Assemblywoman RoAnn Destitio's office. pic.twitter.com/JSAUUFwORU — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) May 10, 2019

Stemen briefly worked as a reporter in Florida before making his way up north to central New York.

Stemen worked for over a year as a reporter for The Palm Beach Post, where he served as the head of a small bureau covering Okeechobee County and surrounding areas, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Stemen earned his BA in Political Science from the University of Delaware in 1984.

